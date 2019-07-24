WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: July 23, 2019

Smackdown Live opened as Big E and Xavier Woods join the announce table as Shane McMahon came out to discuss about the challenge laid down by Kevin Owens for Summerslam. Shane-o-Mac sanctioned a match between him and KO with the stipulation that if Kevin loses he will quit the WWE. Owens showed up moments later but Shane cut his mic off and ordered him to back off and announced Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens as the main event of the night.

The opening contest of Smackdown featured Shinsuke Nakamura vs Apollo Crews. Nakamura hit a Sliding German Suplex but Crews countered with a kick and an Olympic Slam. Nakamura came back with a kick and hit the Kinshasa to pick up the win. He also attacked Apollo after the match with some kicks and another Kinshasa before he left the ring.

Miz TV was next on Smackdown with the host The Miz and special guest Shawn Michaels. It was soon interrupted by Dolph Ziggler who claimed he was sick of seeing the legends. He continued with an annoying promo until Shawn stopped him by calling him as a wannabe HBK. This made Ziggler irate as he went to hit Shawn but accidentally hit The Miz, instead. He then landed a superkick on Shawn Michaels who was checking on the hurt Miz.

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair in a singles contest was next on Smackdown Live. The match started with a big clothesline from Flair after which the women's champion made her entrance via the ramp. This distracted Flair as Ember rolled her up for the win. She was not done there and sent Bayley into the ring to hit an Eclipse. Moments later, she also caught Flair with another Eclipse.

Randy Orton received a Summerslam Challenge from Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship match. The Viper came out to confront Kofi with some verbal shots. The two of them revisited history from a decade ago where they fought in Madison Square Garden. Randy then accepted Kofi's challenge to make the Summerslam title match official before warning him that this 11-year fairy tale will come to an end courtesy of a RKO.

Samoa Joe then appeared in the ring to start the scheduled match on Smackdown against Kofi Kingston who took control by delivering a big forearm to his opponent. Soon, Randy Orton came back to the ring and went to hit an RKO on Kofi. The champion blocked it as Samoa Joe digested the RKO. Kofi then landed the Trouble in Paradise on Orton to end the segment.

Finn Balor did an interview with Kyla Braxton to challenge Bray Wyatt for a match at Summerslam due to the attack from a week ago. Wyatt may be sick and twisted but Balor won't back down from him. Wyatt then appeared on the tron for a Firefly Funhouse segment to send a cryptic response. Charlotte Flair, who seemed annoyed with the fact that Ember Moon is the Summerslam challenger for the women's title, claimed to bring in a new opponent for herself at the PPV that is better than Moon.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens was the main event of Smackdown with the guest timekeeper, Elias and guest referee, Drew McIntyre. The match turned chaos as expected as the heels pounced on Reigns and Owens just after the match began. Owens threw Shane into the barricade and cleaned house along with Reigns. A Superman Punch from Reigns and a Stunner by Owens to Shane McMahon concluded the show as the two babyfaces stood tall.