WWE Smackdown Live results with highlights: May 28, 2019

Plus, we also had a huge main event match featuring Roman Reigns, while the women's champion was also in action in a solo contest at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Here are the full results from the show:

Kevin Owens kicked off this week's Smackdown by talking trash about the Oklahoma audience and Kofi Kingston. He predicted that at Super ShowDown, Dolph will beat Kofi for the WWE Championship. The WWE Champion soon entered the ring and spoke on Kevin's attacks on Big E from last week. So he wanted to repay him for his dirty deeds.

Hence, Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens was underway as the opening contest of Smackdown. Owens punished Kofi for the most part and delivered a splash off the apron outside the ring. Kofi broke referee's ten counts to digest another splash and senton but still kicked out of the pinfalls. He countered a pop-up powerbomb attempt with a Trouble in Paradise to pick up the win in the end.

Next up, Smackdown Tag Team Champions, Daniel Bryan and Rowan appeared in the ring to go bad-mouth about the Oklahoma people. Kayla Braxton interviewed them about their next championship defense as their trash talk continued. Soon, Heavy Machinery appeared to challenge them for a match. But the champions denied to compete and left the ring.

Later, Mandy Rose took on Carmella in a singles match on Smackdown Live. Mandy started the match by showing off her Muscle & Fitness magazine cover but Carmella kicked it away to start the contest. Mandy hit a snapmare and sent Carmella into the turnbuckles. Mella fought back with a Hurricurana and Bronco Buster. But Sonya Deville distracted her to allow Mandy to roll Carmella up for the victory.

Shane McMahon hosted an appreciation segment for himself by showing highlights of his career. Elias and Drew McIntyre accompanied him to the ring to praise the accolades. R-Truth ran out to the ring during the segment trying to protect his 24/7 Championship. Elias caught him with a Drift Away while McIntyre hit the Claymore in the ring. Elias pinned Truth right there to become the new 24/7 Champion.

Next up, WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bayley took on Lacey Evans with Charlotte Flair joining the announce table. Lacey hit a modified bronco buster but Bayley came back with a drop-kick followed by a clothesline. She downed Charlotte with a forearm. Flair soon stood up and distracted the referee. Bayley took advantage of the situation and rolled up Lacey to get the pinfall win. A fuming Lacey attacked Charlotte after the match to start a brawl outside the ring.

The main event of Smackdown featured Roman Reigns and R-Truth teaming up against Elias and Drew McIntyre. The heel duo attacked Truth during his entrance to gain the upper hand. They punished a hurt Truth for most part of the match until Reigns got the tag. The Big Dogthen hit a Superman Punch on Drew and a Drive-By on Elias. McIntyre missed a Claymore and hit the announce table hard. Reigns followed up with a spear on Elias to get the pinfall win. He hit another spear on Elias after which R-Truth covered him to win back the 24/7 Championship to end the show.