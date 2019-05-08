WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: May 7, 2019

Plus, there were several matchups to boost-up Money in the Bank storylines in the show which took place at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Check out the results from Smackdown in Kentucky:

Raw's AJ Styles kicked off Smackdown as the former WWE Champion appeared on Tuesday Night using the wild card rule introduced by Vince McMahon. Sami Zayn also joined him using the same rule. Kofi Kingston showed up as well to receive a championship challenge from Zayn. Kofi said he does not have a problem to defend his title against any of them. So, a triple threat title match was booked for the main event.

Ali went one-on-one against Andrade in the opening contest of Smackdown Live. Ali hit a Spanish Fly on Andrade as both men went down. Suddenly, Randy Orton came down and attacked Ali to disqualify the match. Ali fired back with a kick to Orton but moments later Orton hit a perfect RKO on Ali. Andrade jumped off the top rope only for Orton to catch him with another RKO to end the segment.

Shane McMahon was out next on Smackdown to crown the new tag team champions as The Hardy Boyz had relinquished their titles last week. McMahon introduced the team of Daniel Bryan and Rowan and called the duo a worthy team that can hold the titles. But The Usos from Raw appeared to challenge the two of them for a match and Shane made the tag team title match official.

As per the announcement, The Usos faced Daniel Bryan & Rowan for the tag team titles. Usos were moments away from hitting stereo splashes but Bryan tripped Jimmy off the rope. The Usos sent Rowan out of the ring and hit a Suicide Dive.

As the fight progressed, Bryan caught Jimmy with a Running Knee after which Rowan planted Jey Uso with the Iron Claw to pick up the pinfall win. Bryan and Rowan were crowned the new Smackdown tag team champions by Shane McMahon.

Meanwhile, as Shane McMahon stood still in the ring to speak about Money in the Bank, The Miz appeared to attack him. Miz sent Shane outside the ring and into the security rail before The B Team pounced on him. The Miz tried to fight off the B-Team, but Shane caught him with a Steel Chair before he fled the scene.

Ember Moon and Carmella vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose was the next tag team match on Smackdown. Carmella hit Sonya with a Superkick as Ember Moon delivered a suicidal dive on Sonya outside the ring. Mandy brought Carmella down and gave a knee to the face to Ember. She successfully hit the Bed of Roses on Ember to pick up the win. Paige showed up next to announce that Asuka and Kairi Sane will compete against Mandy and Sonya, next week.

Meanwhile, at backstage Matt Hardy alongside R-Truth was busy giving an interview. Lars Sullivan caught Matt and threw him into a door. Truth tried to deliver a spear on Lars but was caught in a powerbomb through a table.

The main event of Smackdown featured Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a triple threat WWE Championship match. AJ digested a Trouble in Paradise from Kofi to get neutralized from the match. Kevin Owens and Xavier Woods started a brawl outside the ring to allow Sami to hit Kofi with three Blue Thunder Bombs. Kofi kicked out of them and eventually landed the Trouble in Paradise on Sami to retain his title and end the show.