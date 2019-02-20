WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: February 19, 2019

Check out the results from Smackdown in New Orleans:

Shane McMahon kicked off this week's Smackdown Live as he fired up the crowd and confirmed that NXT stars Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Aleister Black will be in action later on the show. His tag team partner Miz soon appeared to demand for the rematch opportunity against The Usos. So McMahon confirmed Smackdown tag team championship rematch will take place at Fastlane on March 10.

Aleister Black competed in the opening match of Smackdown Live against Andrade. The Mexican star started the match with some big chops to the chest. Black countered with a series of takedowns, leg kicks, sweep, and knee. Still, Andrade was able to connect with his signature double knees move. But Black hit the Black Mass out of nowhere to get the win.

The next lineup on the show was The Bar vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. Sheamus gave some elbow and uppercuts to Ciampa to get a big boot in return. Gargano caught him with a snap Hurricurana to take control. Gargano hit a superkick on Sheamus to send him out of the ring and that allowed Ciampa to roll Cesaro up to win the match.

Asuka returned to WWE TV after three weeks to appear in an interview as she seeked for a challenge. Mandy Rose came out and challenged her for a match. Asuka was in control releasing a German Suplex followed by a Shining Wizard. Mandy pretended that she hurt her eyes. The referee was checking on her when she came up with a schoolboy on Asuka to steal a win.

Ricochet competed against Eric Young of SAnitY on Smackdown Live. The incredibly athletic NXT star was in control with a snap Huricanrana and dropkick combo move. Wolfe's distraction allowed Young to come back, but he got busted open after taking bump into the ring post. Ricochet delivered a big kick followed by the 630 splash to pick up his second main roster victory.

A six-man tag team match took place in this week's episode of Smackdown Live. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and Kofi Kingston was the full lineup. Kofi-Mania continued his icredible run as he defied all the odds to pin the champion. He took the aerial route to keep Rowan and Bryan down. Then connected the Trouble in Paradise Kick for the win. Shane McMahon gave away a title opportunity to Kofi at Fastlane as the show concluded.