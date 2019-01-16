WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: January 15, 2019

Also on the show, there was a birthday bash and a rare hotel room brawl where things got extremely personal between two female superstars. Plus, we saw the two prime champions also being involved.

Here are the results from Smackdown in Alabama:

Becky Lynch kicked off this week's Smackdown Live as she walked into the arena. The New Day and Heavy Machinery offered her a drink to greet her. The crowd also gave her a standing ovation as she made her way to the ring to cut a promo. The target Asuka soon arrived to start a verbal altercation. The IIconics interrupted the pair and we received the opening contest.

Peyton Royce accepted the challenge thrown by Becky Lynch to compete in the opening contest. Asuka was at ringside, while NXT star Lacey Evans was watching it from backstage. Peyton countered the quick moves from Becky with a kick to the head. But the Lass-kicker overcame it and locked in the dis-arm-her for the win.

Asuka was unhappy about Becky's win. So she went straight into the ring and wanted to face the remaining half of the IIconics. Billie Kay wanted to escape but Asuka dragged her back into the ring. She started the match with a hip toss followed by a mockery of the dis-arm-her. Billie rolled her up but the champ locked in the Asuka Lock to pick up the win to end the segment.

AJ Styles was out next on Smackdown Live. He went to the concession stand just like Daniel Bryan did last week. The fans enjoyed a good time with AJ as he cheered them up to spend their money on whatever they want. Soon Daniel Bryan arrived at the scene to start a fight with AJ Styles, who stood tall by putting Bryan through a table full of food.

A backstage staff handed a box to Jimmy Uso filled up with a letter signed by Mandy Rose. A hotel room key card was also inside the box. He could not understand what to do with it.

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe walked into the ring to have a singles contest against Mustafa Ali. But the match never happened as Joe attacked Ali before the bell rang. He laid Ali down by throwing him into the ring post.

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade Cien Almas was the next match on Smackdown Live. Mysterio began the match with his high flying acrobatic moves. But Almas hit back and targetted the mask of Mysterio. After Almas controlled the better part of the match, Mysterio hit the 619 but could not hit the splash due to Zelina Vega's interference. Almas hit the Hammerlock DDT successfully to pick up the win.

Jimmy Uso visited the hotel room as invited by Mandy Rose earlier in the night. Mandy unzipped her dress inside the room to present herself in lingerie. She talked trash about Naomi not being as beautiful as her. A camera arrived on the scene and clicked pictures before Naomi arrived. She tried to give a beatdown on Mandy who escaped the scene.

The Miz hosted a birthday bash for Shane McMahon in the final segment of Smackdown. The Bar interrupted the segment. This forced Shane to arrange a match between Sheamus and The Miz. Cesaro tried to interfere during the match but Shane threw him into the announce table.

Miz rolled up Sheamus to pick up an easy win. Shane McMahon hit Sheamus with a coast-to-coast as The Miz held a cake at the Celtic Warrior's face. Miz and Shane celebrated with the Best in the World trophy as the show came to an end.