WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: January 29, 2019

Check out the results from this week's show:

Becky Lynch walked into Smackdown Live to open the show following a video package of her Royal Rumble win. She mentioned that she earned everything rather than getting handed opportunities. Charlotte Flair came out bragging about how she taught everything to her former buddy. Becky punched Flair's face to start a brawl. The officials ran down to separate them.

A United States Championship match was up next on Smackdown Live. Nakamura defended the title against R-Truth who claimed to be the Royal Rumble winner unless it was for Nia Jax. Truth converted a Kinshasa attempt into a Lie Detector. Nakamura went for a roll-up, but Truth reversed it and picked up a shocking win to become the new US champion.

Rusev came out to interrupt Truth's US Championship celebration. He mentioned that these people deserve a better champion than Nakamura and Truth. Rusev challenged Truth for a title match which was accepted, right away. Truth won in the quickest way just by rolling up Rusev for the 3-count. Rusev took a heel-turn after the match and join Nakamura for a beatdown on Truth.

Rey Mysterio was up next in a match against Samoa Joe. Zelina Vega came out before the match started and talked some trash on Rey. Andrade pounced on Rey from behind and went for the three Amigos made renowned by the late great Eddie Guerrero. While he attempted the third one, Rey tried to counter with a 619, but Andrade connected with the Hammerlock DDT to stand tall to end the segment.

Shane McMahon and The Miz were out next on Smackdown to celebrate their tag title win at Royal Rumble. After a championship speech, Miz's father arrived on the scene and wanted to know who the new number one contender would be against them.

So a four corners match was underway between four teams. The full lineup for the match was The Bar vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day and the bout was contested under elimination rules. The Usos and The Bar were the last two teams remaining. Usos connected with superkicks followed by a big splash to pick up the win and became number one contenders for the tag titles.

Meanwhile, at backstage Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville declared themselves in for the women's tag team Elimination Chamber match. Surprisingly, there were no qualifying matches on the show.

Daniel Bryan appeared during the main event segment of Smackdown to talk trash about the WWE Universe. He also introduced an eco-friendly WWE belt made of jute. A bunch of superstars came out to the ring demanding new championship opportunity. Triple H appeared on the tron to inform that six superstars will compete inside the Elimination Chamber to determine the fate of the WWE Championship. He announced that Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Rowan, and Daniel Bryan will be the contestants as Smackdown went off air.