WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: January 8, 2019

Check out the results from the show that took place in Jacksonvile:

Daniel Bryan walked into the ring through the crowd in the opening segment. He was talking trash targetted at the fans who were consuming junk food. So he threw a hotdog and soda at two fans. Later, Bryan appeared in the ring to cut a promo about the fickle fans. R-Truth showed up to attack the champion from behind and started a brawl at ringside.

This set up the opening contest between Daniel Bryan and R-Truth. The latter one landed a big kick to start the match for a near fall. But the champion soon came back with some kicks to the midsection. Truth tried to come back with a jawbreaker but soon got caught to a Running Knee to end up losing. While going back to the locker room, AJ Styles tried to attack Bryan, but the champion managed to escape.

Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali teamed up against Samoa Joe and Andrade Cien Almas on Smackdown. Ali was in full control by hitting dropkicks and a Spike DDT to Almas. Joe received the tag and sent Ali face-first into the announce table. He punished Ali thereafter until Mysterio got the tag. The big little man missed a 619 on Almas who countered with a Hammerlock DDT to get the win.

Rusev arrived on Smackdown to call out Nakamura who hurt his wife, last week. The heel superstars denied to come out and appeared on a TV truck to show footage, which showed that Rusev was the one to blame for Lana getting hurt. Rusev seemed irate and went to the backstage to find Nakamura. The concerned superstar came from the back and hit a Kinshasa on Rusev to keep him down.

Sheamus and Cesaro defended the Smackdown tag team championships against Jimmy and Jey Uso, next. Jey worked on the hands of Sheamus before landing a dropkick. Sheamus quickly tagged in Cesaro while Jimmy also entered the match and blasted him with a Samoan Drop. Jey delivered a superkick on Sheamus who kicked out. Mandy Rose came out to distract Jimmy Uso which allowed Cesaro to connect with the Neutralizer for the win.

The Miz came out to congratulate The Bar. He also wanted to challenge The Bar for the tag team championships. Sheamus hit Miz with the Brogue Kick to keep him down. The champions accepted the challenge by the Miz announcing a title match for Royal Rumble. Later, Naomi attacked Mandy Rose in the backstage for distracting Jimmy Uso on Smackdown.

Charlotte Flair, Carmella, and Becky Lynch competed in the triple threat match in the main event. Charlotte had a brawl with Carmella before locking in the Figure-eight. Lynch broke it up with a leg drop and locked in her own submission move. Charlotte hit a huge spear on Lynch. But somehow Lynch got back into the ring and put Carmella in the Dis-Arm-Her to get the submission win. Asuka came out to greet her new challenger to close this week's Smackdown.