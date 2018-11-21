WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: November 20, 2018

Charlotte Flair kicked off this week's Smackdown and the crowd welcomed her with Thank You Charlotte chants. The Queen greeted them back stating that she has absolutely has no regrets about her beat down on Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Smackdown GM interrupted her quickly to say that she was not right to lay her hands on five referees. So, Paige asked her to pay a penalty.

Soon, The IIconics music hit the arena and the pair came out to challenge Charlotte for a match. Billie Kay, later had a singles contest against Charlotte as Peyton continued to add distraction, which allowed Billie to deliver a big boot. But Charlotte came back with a fallaway slam followed by a Natural Selection to pick up a quick win.

After the match, Charlotte invited Peyton Royce for another match. Peyton took early control of the match until Charlotte came back with a clothesline. She went for a slam, but Billie attacked her to disqualify the match. The duo tried to deliver an ambush on The Queen, but digested a double-spear from Charlotte. She threw the IIconics over the announce table to close the segment.

Later in the show, Shane McMahon joined The Miz as a special guest on Miz TV. The A-lister tried to please the commissioner to cover up the devastating loss suffered by Smackdown at Survivor Series. Miz also expressed his happiness about teaming up with Shane at the bygone PPV and came up with a proposal to do it once again by featuring in a tag team match.

A local team named the Bryant Brothers hit the ring to take on Shane McMahon and The Miz. The latter one delivered two big boots and started to imitate Shane's shuffling moves before Dane of the Bryant Brothers rolled him up for the quick win. Miz was absolutely shocked after the match and tried to apologize to the commissioner.

Next up, The New Day vs. The Bar and Big Show debuted the Thanksgiving Feast Fight. There was food all around the ring to celebrate the occasion of Thanksgiving. Kofi and Sheamus fought inside the ring as Big E sent Big Show crashing through a table with full of food. Kofi hit an axe-handler shot with the turkey over Sheamus before tagging in Big E, who took another shot on Sheamus with a Turkey to get the win.

Later, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville competed against Asuka and Naomi. Asuka took control of the match by delivering a German Suplex on Mandy and follwed that with a kick to the face. Mandy tagged in Sonya, who almost hit her teammate accidentally. This distraction allowed Asuka to lock in the chokehold to pick up a submission win.

Daniel Bryan came out on Smackdown to talk about his heel-turn. He blamed the fans for his character transition. He sadi that, no one stood by him when he was fighting with the neck concussion and came out of the retirement. The heel promo ended by the champions claims that the YES movement is dead and Bryan held the WWE Championship high above his head to end the segment.

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton was the main event of this week's Smackdown Live. Mysterio was able to connect with a 619 despite Orton tearing a part of his mask in the middle of the match. But he could not follow up with a splash as Orton hit an RKO. He gave another RKO to Mysterio to get the win before ambushing him with a steel chair. Mysterio's mask came off his face in the process. Orton posed with it in front of the crowd as the show went off the air.