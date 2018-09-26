WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: September 25, 2018

Joe delivered on his promise from several weeks ago by showing up at Styles' family home in Georgia while The Phenomenal One was thousands of miles away at the Pepsi Center in Denver for the scheduled contract signing.

Smackdown opened with the Truth TV. R-Truth and Carmella co-hosted the show and their first guest was Daniel Bryan.

Miz interrupted during the segment. So, R-Truth challenged Miz to a match. It was announced as the opening match of Smackdown where the Miz met Truth with Daniel Bryan at ringside. Miz won the contest using some of Daniel Bryan's moves and his "yes" chant. The irate Bryan then attacked Miz after the match to end the segment.

Meanwhile, at backstage Becky Lynch interrupts and attacks Charlotter Flair, who was busy with a photoshoot. The Irish Lass-kicker then demanded for her photo to be taken as she is the champion.

Next up, it was time for the pre-scheduled Big E vs Sheamus matchup. Before the bell, New Day cut a promo about new social media challenge with the #SaySomethingNiceChallenge.

Then out came the Bar and contest began with back and forth action and ended with a huge splash from Big E to Sheamus, but Sheamus fought back with a Brogue kick to pick up the win. That's the second week in a row The Bar has beaten a member of the New Day before their Super Show-Down match.

In a cutscene promo, Becky Lynch challenged Lana for a one-on-one non-title match, for which the challenge was accepted.

Later, Rusev came down to the ring along with Lana demanding for answers from Aiden English for his attacks from last week. We unfortunately saw one of Smackdown's fan favourite team split last week.

Aiden brought two video packages with him to answer Rusev's demands. The first proving that Aiden has been by Rusev's side through everything and the other showing Lana has done nothing in their successful stint.

Aiden then opined about how honest Lana has been to her husband and hinted about 'one night in Milwaukee'. This made Lana angry, but she promised a confused Rusev that she has no clue what English was talking about to end the segment.

Next up, Asuka and Naomi took on Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose with The IIconics at ringside for commentary.

The match was over very quickly as Naomi dropped Deville with a springboard kick and tagged in Asuka to hit Deville with a double kick for the win with Asuka and Naomi gaining advantage in lead up to their Super Show-Down match against The Iiconics.

Later, as speculated earlier in the week after a social media exchange, Tye Dillinger got a shot at Shinsuke Nakamure for the United States Championship. But the match ended in disqualification as as Randy Orton continued his brutal attack and this time came out of nowhere to attack Dillinger. Shinsuke delivered a Kinshasa to Dillinger to end the segment.

Randy Orton was later chased in backstage to give an explanation on why he attacked Tye Dillinger.

Becky Lynch met Lana after the earlier challenge was accepted. Lana fought hard, but Becky made quick work of her and locked in the Dis-Arm-her for a submission win.

At backstage Kayla Braxton asked Aiden English if he can talk about what happened in Milwaukee. English declined to give away and said he will show visual proof on next week's show.

Next up, was time for contract signing of AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. Smackdown GM Paige introduced AJ Styles who came to the ring, but Samoa Joe did not arrive as he was not in the building. Joe, however, appeared on the titantron from outside AJ Styles' house.

AJ begged Samoa Joe to leave his family alone, but Joe declined and then asked AJ to remember these feelings of fear and helplessness, as he plans to make him feel the same again at Super Show-Down. The show ended as Joe rang AJ's doorbell and announced, "Daddy's home."