WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: August 28, 2018

The New Day opened this week's Smackdown Live to celebrate their championship win. They are now a 'five-time' tag team champions and were welcomed to the club by Booker T. The Hall of Famer came out as King Booker to entertain the crowd and performed his signature Spinarooni to end the segment in a hilarious manner.

The first match of the tag team tournament was next on Smackdown Live. The New Day joined the announce table for this triple threat action of The Bar vs. Gallows-Anderson vs. The Colons. Primo hit Gallows with a knee back-breaker after which Cesaro came into the ring and shoved Primo off the ring. Cesaro, then used this opportunity to pin Gallows to progress to the final round.

Next up, Jeff Hardy showed up on Smackdown talking about Randy Orton's obsession of beating him down. Well, last week, the Viper received a payback after Jeff hit the Swanton Bomb on him through a table. Orton came out to interrupt the upbeat Hardy and promised to erase the Enigma character, forever. This set up a Hell in a Cell match between the pair.

Later, in women's action, Billie Kay met Naomi in a one-on-one matchup. Billie mocked the Toronto crowd talking about how the local team, Toronto Raptors had an abysmal season in NBA.

When the match started, Naomi was in control until Peyton Royce distracted her. This prompted Naomi to go outside the ring only to digest a kick from Peyton, which later allowed Billie to hook the legs of Naomi to get a win against the former champion.

Next up, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella appeared to cut a promo on Miz and Maryse. They were soon interrupted by Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega to set up a mixed tag team match. The Miz and Maryse interrupted during the matchup . Miz attacked Bryan from behind, while Maryse sent Brie to barricade for the officials to disqualify the affair. Miz punished Bryan with the Yes Lock after the match was over.

Later, in a cutscene promo, AJ Styles called out Samoa Joe to the ring. But Joe was shown on the titantron where he called Styles' wife to inform her that he intends to join the family next week for a BBQ party. AJ went to backstage in search of Joe after this video segment.

In the main event, Charlotte Flair put the title on the line against former champion Carmella. In the early moments of the fight, Carmella sent the champ to barricade to take control, but failed to pick up the win even after two super-kicks.

Charlotte hit back by connecting with Natural Selection to lock in the Figure Eight to retain her title. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch attacked Charlotte to inform the champ that she wants a title opportunity at Hell in a Cell.