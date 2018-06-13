WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: June 12, 2018

Smackdown GM Paige hosted a summit for the women’s division of the brand, while three huge men’s division matches were confirmed for the show hosted at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Paige kicked off Smackdown Live with the women's division summit for MITB ladder match. Charlotte Flair, Lana, Naomi and Becky Lynch the four contestants who will feature in this Sunday's ladder match joined the Smackdown GM inside the ring.

With all four in the ring at the same time, a verbal confrontation broke out between them. However, they were interupted as The IIconics and Absolution joined them to start a physical brawl to end the opening segment of the Tuesday Night show.

Next up, Daniel Bryan took on Shelton Benjamin in the opening contest, which was an entertaining affair between two veteran performers inside the ring. Daniel Bryan hit some Yes kicks before taking Benjamin to the top rope. But, Benjamin escaped and locked in the Half-crab on Bryan, who soon reversed it to a heel-hook to win the match.

Later, in a cut scene promo, Paige saw The Miz in a referee's gear. So she appointed the A-lister as the special guest referee in a match between Samoa Joe and Rusev. In the match, Miz declined to count for Joe at one point which caused an argument between the pair. Rusev took advantage of this and came from behind to hit the Machka Kick on Joe to get the win. As the segment ended, The New Day gifted a briefcase filled with pancakes to The Miz.

What followed the pancake surprise was the dream match between Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura. In an evenly matched contest, Hardy took early advantabe after he hit the Twist of Fate and the Swanton Bomb consecutively. But Nakamura put his feet on the ropes to escape Hardy's attempt for pinfall. Nakamura then delivered his most recent finisher - a low blow - to Jeff to end the match in disqualification.

Later, Jerry 'The King’ Lawler made a surprise appearance on Smackdown to host an interview with AJ Styles. The champion cut a strong promo on how he will defeat Nakamura at MITB. Meanwhile, in the backstage, Renee Young conducted an interview with Big Cass, who promised to win the scheduled match against Daniel Bryan this Sunday (June 17).

Next up, in the women's division, Asuka demanded the GM for a match against Carmella. Paige instead announced a ten woman tag team match featuring Naomi, Lana, Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Asuka vs. The IIconics, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

In the ten-woman tag team match, which also took the main event slot of the evening, Charlotte started with a moonsault off the top rope to put all the members of the heels team down. Naomi leveled Sonya with a splash, while Asuka locked in her submission move on Carmella inside the ring to which the champion tapped to lose the bout. The winning team stood tall to end this week's Smackdown.