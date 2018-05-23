WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: May 22, 2018

The Miz opened this week's Smackdown Live with his talk show in which the New Day were his guests. He started off by some trash talk about the trio and then switched focus to what the WWE Universe wanted to know. He asked the faction who in the three will fight in the MITB match, to which Kofi answered without any hesitation that it will be Big E.

Later, the Smackdown GM, Paige arrived at the scene and announced a match between The Miz and Big E. Woods and Kingston joined the announce table at ringside. The Bar appeared in between the match to distract Big E and a brawl broke outside the ring. The Miz took advantage of this and hit the Skull Crushing Finale for the victory.

Next up, in the first qualifying match of the evening, Lana met Billie Kay. Aiden English introduced her to the show with a Lana Day song. The crowd erupted with a lot of chanting throughout the match. It was a very short match. Lana chased Billie around the ring and caught her with a kick and followed it with a face-buster to earn an easy win.

The second qualifying match soon followed as Naomi locked horns with Sonya Deville. The latter took control early in the match with a spear. She also connected with a spinebuster for a near fall. Both women exchanged kicks to each other before they ended up on the mat. Naomi recovered early and rolled up Deville for the win.

Next up, Renee Young introduced AJ Styles to the crowd in the segment where Nakamura declared their title match stipulation. Nakamura joked that it will be a pillow fight for the WWE Championship at MITB. The duo then started a brawl which went outside the ring, where Nakamura put Styles on the announce table and hit a Kinshasa. He closed the segment with confirmation of earlier reports that it will be a Last Man Standing match between the pair at Money in the Bank PPV.

Later on the show, the Usos were involved in a tag team match against The Club - Gallows and Anderson. The Club managed to win the contest by hitting the Magic Killer on the Usos.

In a cutscene promo, the Smackdown women's champion Carmella warned Asuka and said her challenger should be afraid of her at MITB.

Next up, the Smackdown newcomer, Andrade Cien Almas picked up another quick win against an unknown talent.

In the main event, Daniel Bryan had the scheduled match against Jeff Hardy. The pair looked thrilled to be involved in this dream match. Soon, Samoa Joe joined the announced table for this encounter. Daniel Bryan countered a Swanton Bomb and got the heel hook locked in on Hardy to which the US Champion tapped out. The show came to an end with Joe confronting Bryan to add hype to their match for next week.