WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: May 29, 2018

Plus, we also witnessed a huge six-man tag team match featuring the Miz and the Bar against the New Day on the Smackdown Live hosted by the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Smackdown Live opened with Samoa Joe, who cut a promo on how he will win the dream match. While moments later his opponent Daniel Bryan walked out to defend himself. Big Cass also walked out to make his presence felt and informed that he is medically cleared to compete and a chaos broke out in the ring between the trio. In the end it was Cass, who stood tall after he hit Bryan with the MITB briefcase.

Next up, Shinsuke Nakamura was involved in a singles contest against Tye Dillinger. He looked tto be fired up with next month's Last Man Standing match in mind. He gained advantage in the contest after he landed a knee on Dillinger off the second rope. He followed that with a Kinshasa to get the win. After the match, Nakamura hit his opponent with another knee and counted to 10.

Later on the show, The New Day squared off with The Miz and The Bar in a six-man tag match. Woods took out Sheamus to start off the match. While the second member of the Bar, Cesaro sent Woods into the barricade. Kingston made an high0flying move to take all of them out. Inside the ring, with the contest still alive, Big E connected with a Big Ending to The Miz to pick up the win.

A dance-off took place between Lana and Naomi, who accompanied Rusev-Aiden English and The Usos, respectively. Lana hit Naomi with a neck-breaker. However, the Usos stood tall as they sent the heels out of the ring. Naomi took advantage of that and hit Lana with a rear-view to end the segment.

Next up, Smackdown GM Paige booked a match between Mandy Rose and Asuka. Sonya Deville attacked Asuka from behind even before the match started to hurt her. However, Asuka still managed to compete in the match where she emerged victorious with the Asuka Lock. After the match, Carmella entered the ring and posed with the title in hand.

The Smackdown GM changed the main event of the show after what transpired in the opening segment of the show. She announced that Big Cass is cleared to compete and hence, changed the MITB qualifier to a triple threat match between Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe.

Daniel Bryan was in firm control of the contest with Yes Kicks. He was able to put Cass down with a Running Knee. But Joe came from the behind and locked in the Coquina Clutch on Bryan who dozed away to let Joe win the match. Cass then delivered a big boot to Bryan to end this week's Smackdown.