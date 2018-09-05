WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: September 4, 2018

Renee Young interviewed Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in the opening segment of Smackdown. Meanwhile, a video with The Miz and Maryse challenging them aired in an empty arena. Well, the pair accepted the challenge right away. Brie and Bryan were ready to fight the IT couple, but the latter duo were not ready to come out to the ring. Instead, Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega showed up.

Andrade challenged Bryan for a one-on-one matchup and it turned out to be the opening match of this week’s Smackdown. Andrade showed tremendous resilience and delivered his signature double knees in the corner and attempted the Hammerlock DDT, but Bryan countered it with a kick and followed it with a Running Knee to pick up the win. The Miz and Maryse appeared on the titantron again to announce that they will go on a date.

Next up, Naomi had her scheduled match against Peyton Royse on Smackdown. Billie Kay and Peyton delivered a heel promo against Naomi before the start of the match. Naomi started with her quick moves to put down Peyton, but Billie interefered by raking into the eyes of Naomi. Even then, Naomi was able to hit a sunset flip to get an easy win over Peyton. Afer the match, the IIconics attacked Naomi, but the duo were stopped once Asuka came down to save Naomi.

Later, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a verbal confrontation in the backstage area instead of stepping into the ring to settle their differences.

Meanwhile, the tag team tournament continued on Smackdown Live. The Usos vs. Rusev Day vs. SAnitY was the lineup for this week. Eric Young from SAnitY almost got the win by pulling the tights of Rusev. But Aiden English broke the pinfall. Rusev hit a Machka Kick to Young to get the pinfall win and advance to the final.

Next up, Samoa Joe came out to insult AJ Styles and his family yet again. The champion had heard enough of this and decided to come out. A brawl broke out inside the ring between the two. AJ Styles got the upper hand by hitting a Phenomenal Forearm on Joe. He was about to hit Joe with a steel chair but Joe moved out. Paige sent out a number of referees to the ring to get the situation under control.

The main event of Smackdown Live featured The Miz going up against R-Truth. Paige forced Miz to compete in this match as he had plans to go out for a dinner. Daniel Bryan’s music hit the arena when Miz was attempting the Skull-Crushing Finale. But, thanks to the distraction, R-Truth converted it into a roll-up to get the win.

Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega also hit the ring to attack Bryan and Brie from the back. But they fought back and locked the heel-duo in the YES lock. Miz and Maryse retreated to end this week’s episode.