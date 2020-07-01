WWE's Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson declared the top-earning celebrity on Instagram

Hopper HQ’s 4th annual Instagram Rich List is out which puts Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson in the number one spot. He is the only celebrity who earns more than one $1 million, per post. His Instagram value also got upped by 15% since 2019. The People’s Champion thus lived up to his gimmick in or outside the WWE.

He was already the highest-paid actor in Hollywood who is often dubbed as the biggest box office attraction in the USA movie industry. Now he has another accolade added to his resume to brag about. It marks the first time in the history of Hopper’s Instagram list that a Jenner or Kardashian didn’t capture the first spot. So The Rock needs a kudos on making efforts to be the social media king.

WWE can also promote the news on The Rock's behalf as they have him under a legend's contract. Vince McMahon owned promotion can use his name and face in selling merchandise. While his professional wrestling career is reportedly over, there's the infamous 'never say never' phrase in WWE due to which we can't rule out an in-ring return for the Brahma Bull.

McMahon wanted The Rock to headline WrestleMania 36 since it was scheduled in his home state of Florida. But his movie obligations didn't allow him to get booked in WWE storylines. Later, the coronavirus pandemic forced to cancel the program from the Raymond James Stadium in Florida, anyway.

Next year, McMahon is likely to try bringing back The Rock for one last match in WWE since WrestleMania goes Hollywood and the biggest star of the entertainment industry is needed to perform. At this point, nothing is confirmed, however. During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, he noted on leaving WWE at an early age of just 32, in the year 2004.

"I retired in from the WWE in 2004 at the age of 32," The Rock stated. "And at that time, well here's the why. Why I retired was two reasons. 1) My contract had expired and 2) Which is the most important thing, an agreement that I have with anybody in the world. Any company, any individual, it's always important to me - it means everything to me - to shake that person's hand and look them in the eye."

"In 2004 when my contract expired, I had delivered on my agreement with the WWE and with my long-time mentor and very, very good friend Vince McMahon. We shook hands, that's the way we are."