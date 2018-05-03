WWE star John Cena speaks on break-up with Nikki Bella

For whatever reason, the good times came to an abrupt end, after this year's Wrestlemania. In a social media post, Nikki Bella confirmed that she is splitting up with the man of her dream. She wanted a private space to recover from this situation. No further details were provided.

John Cena, on the other hand, remained silent on this issue until now. He was busy promoting his upcoming movie named BumbleBee and hence, he had to attend a media conference recently where the was questioned on his break-up with Bella as expected. This is the first time he opened up on this sensitive issue.

While speaking to Cinemacon in Vegas, John Cena clarified that he still loves Nikki Bella with all his heart and always will. But, he did not want to spill the beans. Check out his comments,

“I love Nicole with all of my heart, and the split is very tough. But that’s life. We all go through highs, we all go through lows, I’m going to get through it. I love her. I’ll always love her. The fact that my heart hurts for her — I know I was in love. So I’ll always have that.”

Meanwhile, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up, before once. However, they managed to overcome the odds and got together during the Wrestlemania season. But, later, the same consequence happened as Nikki called it quits.

The potential reason behind this is said to be the unwillingness of John Cena to have a baby, in the future. Nikki has always wanted to start a family and have a child, on the other hand. Even after being in a relationship for a long time, the mindset did not change. So, she parted ways, out of respect.

We hope to learn more about this situation when Total Bellas finally airs from May 20th. The relationship drama between the former first couple of the WWE will be the focal point of this season. It will be interesting to see whether any particular reason for this breakup is revealed on the reality tv series.