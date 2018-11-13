WWE star Nikki Bella challenges the Kardashians

The gorgeous duo walked on the red carpet of People Choice Awards to stun the crowd and some celebrities as well. Apparently, The Bella Twins threw a challenge at the Kardashians for a wrestling match. The reason behind the same could be that the Kardashians were big challenges for Nikki Bella for awards in different categories.

If that's not enough then we should remind you that the Bellas have received trash comments from haters that mentioned them as wannabe Kardashians. So the former Divas Champions did not waste the opportunity to invite Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to their playground.

Nikki Bella said the following while speaking to E-News journalist Giuliana Rancic, "I honestly think what would be really good is the Kardashians! Sisters versus sisters!" Brie Bella added, "The Kardashians versus the Bella twins. I think that's a good match." We hope to see this showdown down the road. For now, it was mentioned as just a friendly competition.

This was not the only news around the Bella Twins on the internet. The latest promo for Total Bellas season 4 is out on the E Network fuelling up the curiosity of the fans over the personal life of Nikki Bella. She has moved on from the break up with John Cena. Now perhaps a new man has entered her life.

The exclusive sneak peek of Total Bellas found the single Bella Twin romancing a fellow reality star, Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette! Brie Bella confirmed that her sister allowed her to set up a date for her. So she called in Peter Kraus and the rumored couple has been found in a lovey-dovey mood. No wonder the teaser got Nikki Bella fans excited.

Nikki Bella and Peter Kraus spent time on a large boat before going for a romantic dinner where the latter one approached for a kiss. We have to wait for the next Total Bellas season to know whether it actually happened or not. For now, elder Bella has not confirmed whether she has hitched up with this new man in life after John Cena.