WWE star Nikki Bella reveals reason for retirement

And now Nikki Bella has revealed that health issues would allow her to wrestle again in a WWE ring while, her sister Brie made the decision to end her wrestling career as she was ready to become a mother.

The Bella Twins appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their Bellas Podcast and opened up on stepping aside from the squared circle which is bound to break hearts of millions of Bella Army members around the world.

During a chat with Jimmy Fallon, Nikki Bella revealed that she had no choice but to quit wrestling forever due to a herniated disc and a brain cyst. Earlier this year, she decided to make a comeback to compete for the tag team titles and hence went for a medical check, only to find out that she had ruptured the disk just above the one she had surgery on in 2016.

Plus, the WWE doctors got to know about the newly detected brain cyst and informed her that she will never be medically cleared. Thus, the Fearless One had no choice but to call it a day without a proper farewell which she deserved. Check out her comments from the Fallon Show, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"I've always had my neck issues and after neck surgery, it hasn't been OK. I feel like I needed to get a checkup before we went back for the tag titles. The results came back and I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, 'you're done, no more.' So I didn't get a choice, which sucks."

Brie and Nikki Bella debuted in the WWE in 2007 with the least wrestling experience. But their dedication towards the business was seen by the officials as they both were handed chances to become Divas Champions. It was Nikki, who carried the division on her back during her longest reign with this title that lasted for 301 days. She broke her neck to become a part-time wrestler, but became a TV star to earn mainstream attention on behalf of WWE.

She also launched BirdieBee clothing line alongside Wine brand Belle Radici to become a celebrity entrepreneur to signify what the ongoing women's Revolution could signify for. Back in October, Nikki Bella main-evented all-women PPV named Evolution against Ronda Rousey which incidentally was also her official retirement match. It was this bout that made her realize that her body has started to give up. Here are more comments from her from Total Bellas show back in April,

"Having that comeback, filming Total Bellas, running three companies and then fighting Ronda Rousey and beating up my body… I just remember when we were sitting there on our 35th birthday. I just sat there and said to myself that I was done."