WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella announce their break up

The longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history officially announced the breaking news that she has split with John Cena via Instagram. Plus, a statement was released on US Weekly Magazine that stated John Cena and Nikki Bella are no longer a couple.

Quite obviously, the reason for the same was questioned by many which the Total Divas star did not want to answer as she pleaded for privacy at this sad time,

“While the decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

We love you all ❤️ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

This is not the first time that they have had issues. Just a few weeks ago, we saw talks of them pondering to call off the relationship, on the Total Bellas teaser. John Cena remained confident at that point to make the relationship work. But, it looks like it no longer exists after recent social media ativity. Hopefully, we might get more info on their separation when Total Bellas goes on air from May 20th onwards.

Anybody feeling down, check out #WaltWhitman has always been a helpful voice in times of crisis. Beautifully wild thinker, and was certainly onto something with ideas like these. pic.twitter.com/tGl3p9smFl — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 15, 2018

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania 33 on live TV. It will always be remembered as an epic moment in the pro-wrestling history. 75000 crowd inside the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida was part of this magic moment with millions of others watching it on their TV screens. It was truly unforgettable moment gifted to the fans.

As these are the two who are considered to be the true brand ambassadors of the company, we thought of pretty big arrangements for their upcoming wedding. But, that is not going to happen now. As of now, Nikki Bella is not part of any active storyline and might have hung up her wrestling boots for good.

As for John Cena, we have not seen any glimpse of him following his huge loss to The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34. He, however is currently booked in a singles match against Triple H at Greatest Royal Rumble event.