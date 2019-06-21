WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Match card, preview, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, June 21: WWE is all set to host the inaugural Stomping Grounds pay-per-view event this Sunday (June 23) at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

The event will feature a total of nine bouts, including seven championship bouts with the prime titles of both Raw & Smackdown being defended along side a mid-tier title, a 205 Live title and a tag team championship.

Both the Universal and WWE Championship matches will be rematches from Super ShowDown, where the champions successfully retained their belts in regular one-on-one contests, but this time they will fight with stipulations added in.

And those stipulations especially the one added for the Universal title leaves a huge question mark heading into the show. Who will be the special guest referee for the match?

The challenger has been given a chance to choose the referee of his choice, but each of his choices over the past two weeks have been met by a steel chair-swinging Champion.

Plus, there's also the unpredictability of the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, who has threatened to cash in on the title opportunity.

And we also witnessed excellent go-home shows of Raw and Smackdown for the weekend's event. So, there is high expectation heading into the PPV, especially after a dull few weeks of shows produced by the promotion.

A REMATCH FOR THE AGES!



Watch @WWERomanReigns take on @DMcIntyreWWE at #WWEStompingGrounds, THIS MONDAY, from 4.30 AM onwards.

.

📺 - SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX#SPNSports pic.twitter.com/fWM1QLixVl — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) June 20, 2019

Here is all you need to know about WWE Stomping Grounds 2019:

When and where is Stomping Grounds taking place?

The event will take place on Sunday (June 23) at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wahington. Due to time difference, the event will take place Monday (June 24) morning in India.

What time does Stomping Ground start?

The event will begin with an hour-long kickoff show on YouTube and WWE's various social media channels 4.30 AM IST. The main show will then officially start at 5.30 AM live on the WWE Network.

Where to watch WWE Stomping Grounds 2019?

Sony Pictures Networks have the rights for all WWE events in India. So, one can watch Stomping Grounds live and exclusive on Sony TEN 1 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony Six (Tamil/Telugu) in India.

Match card with preview

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese (c) vs. Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa After controversy to finish the No. 1 contender fatal four-way match, it was decided that both Gulak and Tozawa would get the opportunity to challenge for the cruiserweight title. 205 Live has been putting out incredible matches as of late, so this one should be no different. Tag Team Match: The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Big E being sidelined with injury a few months back opened the door for Owens to manipulate The New Day and ultimately set his sights on Kingston and the WWE championship. However, with the return of Big E, these two teams have had consistent run-ins with one another ever since, and are set for a match at Stomping Grounds. Big E and Woods will look for revenge against the obnoxious duo of Owens & Zayn. SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery After weeks of the Heavy Machinery throwing a challenge at the Smackdown Tag Team champions, the match was finalized only earlier this week on the Tuesday Night show. Heavy Machinery were the only legitimate tag team title challengers on the brand, and the champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan accepted the fight with much reluctance. United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet Rey Mysterio was forced to vacate the US title due to injury and the belt was handed over to Samoa Joe, who for weeks was without a challenger. However, this past week on Raw, Ricochet earned the number one contender status by emerging victorious in a Fatal 5-way match featuring Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro and the Miz. This fresh feud for mid-tier title has the opportunity to be the highlight on a card loaded with rematches at Stomping Grounds especially with these two Superstars involved. SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss Wild Card Rule was at play again as Raw superstar Bliss earned the right to challenge for the SmackDown women's title after defeating Charlotte Flair and Carmella in a triple threat bout that was set up by Shane McMahon. Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans At Money in the Bank, Lynch got the better of Evans, but the "Sassy Southern Belle" has continued to be a thorn in the side of "The Man." So, this rematch like many other matches will take place at Stomping Grounds. This rivalry could die down soon with many missing stars expected to return soon to the Raw roster. One-on-One Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre This is also rematch, but not from Super ShowDown. Its WrestleMania 35 take two and it was announced before Reigns even fought Shane McMahon in Saudi Arabia. Unlike many matches on the card, there is a storyline reason for this matchup as McIntyre and McMahon have been feuding with Reigns. This also a cross brand match which was possible due to the Wild Card Rule. WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage) This is also another rematch from Super Showdown, where Ziggler was unsuccessful in his quest to dethrone Kingston, but he wasn't content to leave it there and has been granted another shot at the title. Ziggler challenged the champion to meet him one-on-one inside a steel cage in a post-match promo. And as a fighting champ, Kingston was happy to oblige shortly after. So, with outside interference out of the way, both men will fight it out fair and square inside the steel structure. Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin (w/ Special Guest Referee) This is a rematch from Super ShowDown, where Rollins not only escaped Corbin in the universal title match but he was able to stop a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt by Brock Lesnar as well. Rollins and Corbin will now run it back, with a stipulation added for the challenger's advantage. Corbin has been granted the opportunity to pick the special guest referee of his choice. Plus, Lesnar and the Money in the Bank briefcase will also cloud over this contest.