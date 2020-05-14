English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE strip Sami Zayn off IC Title, announce tournament to crown new champ

By Raja
WWE took away IC title from Sami Zayn (image courtesy WWE.com)
WWE took away IC title from Sami Zayn (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, May 14: For weeks now, we haven't spotted the Intercontinental Championship and its possessor on SmackDown, forcing the WWE to take action against him.

Sami Zayn is no longer the holder of the prestigious belt from last night as WWE stripped him off the belt, as of last night. The news was broken on the latest episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.

The show dedicated to happenings around the WWE announced that top management decided to vacate the Intercontinental Championship as Sami Zayn is currently unable to defend it. Thus within just two days gap, another title was vacated on WWE main roster. But unlike the previous one on Raw, no automatic choice is available to crown the new champion.

As per confirmation received from WWE Backstage, the company will host a tournament to determine the new Intercontinental Champion. It begins this week in SmackDown on FOX which will also feature fallouts from 2020 Money In The Bank. However, there is no update on the format or participants of the tournament which starts this Friday night.

Sami Zayn was not happy with the decision taken by the WWE. He took to his Twitter handle and donned his annoying on-screen heel persona pointing that it was a complete injustice from WWE as they stripped him of the belt for not showing up. He still believes to be the champion, in mind,

"I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion," Sami Zayn wrote.

Sami Zayn has not been seen in action in WWE since the WrestleMania 36 tapings were over in the last week of March whereas the actual event aired on April 4 and 5.

Zayn retained his Intercontinental Championship over Daniel Bryan which was his first title defense after winning the prestigious belt at Elimination Chamber on March 8. He defeated Braun Strowman to win the title in March.

Apparently, WWE may have wanted to put over Sami Zayn in a big way by using top names like Daniel Bryan of Strowman against him as both of them digested losses.

But later, Sami himself falied to capitalize on these wins and upping his status on the roster as he opted not to attend TV tapings. He has reportedly sandbagged his own push on SmackDown.

It's been reported that the 'Underdog from the Underground' chose not to attend the Performance Center tapings due to his personal health concerns. He didn’t want to travel and work in WWE shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE instructed employees that if some of them don’t want to work during the COVID-19 outbreak, they can take the time off. This decision would not be used against them in the future. Hence, stars like Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are taking advantage of it.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The La Liga lockdown diaries
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe sami zayn wwe smackdown wwe raw
Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue