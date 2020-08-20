WWE SummerSlam 2020: Match card, date, start time and where to watch

The thirty-third event under the SummerSlam chronology is scheduled to take place on August 23, 2020 and for the first time a WWE event is set to place away from the Performance Center since March due to the coronavirus. The venue may have changed, but it is still not open for crowd or fans.

SummerSlam is one of the big four pay-per-view events in the WWE calendar and comes close to a Wrestlemania dubbed as the biggest party of the summer where all the titles of the top brands are put on the line.

WWE SummerSlam 2020: A glimpse at 10 glorious moments from the decade

While the prime titles from the Red and Blue brands along with the mid card titles - WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Raw Women's Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, US Championship - were announced, the Intercontinental Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship are also expected to be added to the card.

Apart from the title bouts, there are two unique fights stemming on from long heated rivalry with Seth Rollins set to take on Rey Mysterio's son Dominik in a street fight and Mandy Rose taking on long time friend Sonya Deville in a hair vs hair match.

Here is all you need to know about WWE SimmerSlam 2020:

When and where is the WWE SummerSlam 2020 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Sunday (August 23) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. In India, due to time difference the event will take place on Monday (August 24) morning.

What time does WWE SummerSlam 2020 start?

The event starts at 7 PM ET (Sunday, August 23 2020) | 4:30 AM IST (Monday, August 24 2020)

Where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2020?

SummerSlam 2020 will be broadcast on TV live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 4:30 AM IST on Monday (August 24).

SummerSlam 2020 can also be watched live on the WWE Network and SonyLIV in India.

Here is how the WWE SummerSlam 2020 match card stands for now:

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

The Legend Killer came calling for Drew McIntyre and a WWE Championship opportunity at SummerSlam.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

The Raw Tag Team Titles will be on the line when The Street Profits battle Andrade & Angel Garza at SummerSlam.

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio battles Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam 2020 as Dominik looks for retribution after The Monday Night Messiah's brutal attacks on his father, Rey Mysterio.

United States Title Match: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Apollo Crews and MVP to meet in United States Championship rematch at SummerSlam.

Universal Championship Match: "The Monster" Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

"The Monster" Braun Strowman will defend the Universal Championship against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Raw Women's Championship Match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka

Asuka will get her chance at payback and regaining the Raw Women's Championship when she challenges Sasha Banks at SummerSlam.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Asuka

Asuka earned the championship showdown with Bayley by winning a Triple Brand Battle Royal on SmackDown.

Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are set to put their locks on the line at SummerSlam.