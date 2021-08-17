WWE Summerslam 2021: New title match and more added to the card

The official announcement for the match came during the SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW where AJ defeated Riddle in the first hour of the show.

Later, Orton defeated Omos in another singles contest via disqualification as AJ attacked Orton, midway through the match. Orton then suffered a double-team attack until Riddle made the save.

Orton proceeded to declare that The Original Bro has earned his respect, and hence team RK-Bro was back, together. Amid huge cheers from the fans, they shook hands and hugged in the middle of the ring.

Riddle then announced that they would be challenging AJ and Omos for the tag titles at SummerSlam, and the match was later confirmed by the RAW commentary team.

Jinder Mahal's goons Veer and Shanky will be banned from ringside when Mahal goes one-on-one with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

This week’s RAW featured a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with McIntyre competing in a rematch against Veer and Shanky from the August 2 Raw episode. Per the stipulations, Drew would’ve been banned from bringing his sword, Angela, to the ring at SummerSlam if he would suffer a loss at the Handicap Match.

But he won and hence via the reverse stipulation, Veer and Shanky are now banned from being at ringside. Hence, Mahal won't be having his protégés in his corner in this upcoming big match.

WHAT A MASSIVE WIN!@DMcIntyreWWE's CLAYMORE seals the deal for #SummerSlam as Veer & Shanky will NOT be ringside with @JinderMahal this Saturday!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2Ob9Eku1X3 — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021

In more news from SummerSlam 2021, Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss has also been announced for the PPV, earlier the night on Raw.

Marie and her follower, Doudrop have been inserted into a storyline with Bliss and Lilly, for a few weeks now. Bliss defeated Doudrop last week and hence Doudrop apologized to Marie while blaming the loss on Lilly. Marie then sent Doudrop to bring her the Lilly doll from Bliss.

Doudrop gave a visit to Alexa’s Playground and snatched Lilly from Bliss’ hands. Bliss gave a warning to Doudrop that she shouldn’t do that. Doudrop, influenced by Bliss then looked down at Lilly and handed her right back to Bliss. Bliss laughed as Doudrop made her exit.

Eva Marie was seemingly angry with this happening as she promised to take care of the Bliss problem at SummerSlam. On the other hand, Alexa Bliss has promised to put an end to the so-called Eva-Lution of Eva Marie at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place this Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross A.S.H. (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)

WWE United States Title Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal (Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside)

Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie