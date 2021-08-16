WWE SummerSlam 2021: The summer of John Cena - A look at 16-time champ's connect with India

Ever
since
his
surprise
appearance
last
month
at
Money
in
The
Bank,
John
Cena
has
been
the
name
every
WWE
fan
is
talking
about.
And
with
SummerSlam
2021
set
to
be
most
anticipated
live
event
of
the
year
for
WWE,
it's
the
highly
anticipated
matchup
for
the
ages
that's
got
audiences
pumped
up
for
the
summer's
biggest
party.
The
night
after
Money
in
the
Bank
2021,
Cena
appeared
on
Raw
to
throw
out
a
challenge
at
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns,
calling
his
reign
as
the
champion
a
boring
one.
Cena
once
again
appeared
on
SmackDown
to
challenge
the
champ,
but
Reigns
rejected
it.
However,
Reigns' title
clash
against
the
16-time
World
Champion
John
Cena
was
made
official
a
week
later
on
Friday
Night
SmackDown.
WWE
SummerSlam
2021:
Match
Card,
Date,
Time
in
India,
Telecast
and
Live
Streaming
Information
Though
Reigns
is
firing
on
all
cylinders,
will
The
Head
of
the
Table
be
able
to
see
Cena?
Fresh
off
his
shocking
return
at
WWE
Money
in
the
Bank,
the
16-time
World
Champion
made
his
intentions
crystal
clear:
He
wanted
to
be
next
in
line
to
challenge
the
brash
titleholder
for
the
Universal
Championship
at
SummerSlam.
And
what
a
summer
we
are
in
for
-
from
his
latest
blockbuster
releases
of
Fast
and
the
Furious
9,
Suicide
Squad
and
Vacation
friends
-
The
Summer
is
heating
up
with
none
other
than
The
Champ
himself.
Now
in
India,
Cena
is
no
stranger.
Loved
by
millions
across
the
country,
he
has
a
way
of
staying
in
touch.
Ever
scrolled
through
John
Cena's
Instagram
profile
and
wondered
what
in
the
world
was
he
thinking
before
posting
that?
Well
fans
across
India
absolutely
love
taking
that
guess.
To
get
the
excitement
going,
here's
the
top
4
moments
when
Cena
captured
the
Indian
audiences'
attention:
John
Cena
supports
India
for
the
cricket
WTC
Final
Known
for
his
Instagram
posts,
John
Cena
posted
a
picture
of
Virat
Kohli
a
week
before
the
World
Test
Championship
final
between
India
and
New
Zealand,
making
fans
across
India
take
to
their
handles
and
believing
that
he
was
rooting
for
India
in
the
final.
Cena
shows
support
for
India’s
biggest
Bollywood
stars
Once
again
showing
his
love
for
India,
the
champ
took
to
Instagram
last
year
to
share
a
photo
of
Bollywood
actors,
Amitabh
Bachchan
and
Abhishek
Bachchan
without
any
caption.
The
legends
of
Bollywood
who
were
both
diagnosed
with
Covid-19,
made
headlines
all
over
the
world.
Once
again
Cena's
post
gave
his
fans
in
India
a
sense
of
belief
to
know
that
he
is
very
much
in
tune
with
the
events
in
India
and
his
support
during
these
tough
times.
Was
this
his
way
of
wishing
the
superstars
a
speedy
recovery?
We
can
only
guess.
Cena
posts
a
picture
of
Bollywood
superstar
Ranveer
Singh
Seems
like
John
Cena
is
a
fan
of
Bollywood
superstar
Ranveer
Singh.
Cena
took
to
Instagram
to
upload
a
picture
that
was
a
selfie
of
the
actor
with
a
fan.
Like
most
of
John's
posts,
this
one
too
had
no
caption
which
left
fans
and
followers
guessing
the
reason
behind
this
post.
It
also
created
quite
a
stir
with
the
post
receiving
reactions
from
Arjun
Kapoor
as
well
as
Ranveer
Singh
himself.
Cena
posts
picture
of
Big
Boss
13
contestant
With
less
than
two
weeks
to
go
for
the
Bigg
Boss
13
finale,
legendary
WWE
star
seemed
to
have
extended
his
support
to
Asim
Riaz.
John
took
to
Instagram
to
share
a
picture
of
Asim,
sending
the
latter's
fans
into
a
frenzy.
Catch
Cena
in
action
on
Sunday
22nd
August
at
5:30
AM
IST
EXCLUSIVELY
on
SONY
TEN
1,
SONY
TEN
3
Channels
and
the
SONY
LIV
app
