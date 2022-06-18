WWE Summerslam 2022 main event announced; More MITB match participants set

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Kolkata, June 18: For the ninth time in their career, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will collide on TV or a WWE premium live event encounter in the main event of Summerslam 2022.



In the final match of the June 17 episode of Smackdown, Roman Reigns defeated Riddle to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after delivering a mid-air spear to his opponent to secure the pin-fall win.



Once the match was over, he was bragging about how there’s no one left in the WWE to challenge him for the top titles. This is when Brock Lesnar’s music hit as the fans present at the Target Center in Minneapolis came unglued.



After getting refused a handshake, Lesnar downed Reigns with an F5. The Usos were also laid out with a pair of F5s. The hometown fans cheered for Lesnar to end Smackdown.



Following this incident, WWE announced that Reigns will defend his titles against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match in the headliner of the 2022 edition of the SummerSlam premium live event.





As mentioned above, The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate have competed against one another in eight matches, so far including five singles matches (Wrestlemania 34 & 38, Greatest Royal Rumble, Summerslam 2018, and Crown Jewel 2021), a couple of triple threat matches (Wrestlemania 35 and Fastlane 2016), and one fatal-4-way match (Summerslam 2017).It should be noted that the latest bout between these two top WWE superstars occurred at WrestleMania 38 this past April where Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of night two to unify the WWE and Universal Titles.WWE SummerSlam 2022 takes place on July 30 from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and Reigns vs. Lesnar is the first match to be announced for The Biggest Event of the Summer.In more news, Raquel Rodriguez is the latest inclusion in WWE Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event. During the June 17 episode of Smackdown, she defeated Shayna Baszler to get added to the 2022 edition of the Women's MITB ladder match.WWE Official Adam Pearce announced on Smackdown that both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will be part of the Men’s Money in the Bank 2022 Ladder Match after their qualifying match ended in a double-DQ, last week.Two more qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches will take place on next week’s Smackdown when Shinsuke Nakamura faces Sami Zayn and Shotzi takes on Aliyah.WWE Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The updated card of the show following last night’s Smackdown stands as follows,Bianca Belair (c) vs Rhea RipleyRonda Rousey (c) vs Natalya

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship



The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)



Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match



Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs 4 Superstars TBD



Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match



Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs 5 Superstars TBD.

