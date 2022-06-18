WWE Summerslam 2022 main event announced; More MITB match participants set

Kolkata, June 18: For the ninth time in their career, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will collide on TV or a WWE premium live event encounter in the main event of Summerslam 2022.
In the final match of the June 17 episode of Smackdown, Roman Reigns defeated Riddle to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after delivering a mid-air spear to his opponent to secure the pin-fall win.
Once the match was over, he was bragging about how there’s no one left in the WWE to challenge him for the top titles. This is when Brock Lesnar’s music hit as the fans present at the Target Center in Minneapolis came unglued.
After getting refused a handshake, Lesnar downed Reigns with an F5. The Usos were also laid out with a pair of F5s. The hometown fans cheered for Lesnar to end Smackdown.
Following this incident, WWE announced that Reigns will defend his titles against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match in the headliner of the 2022 edition of the SummerSlam premium live event.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @BrockLesnar will challenge @WWERomanReigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a Last Man Standing Match at #SummerSlam! @HeymanHustle— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2022
🎟 https://t.co/s7HlO4Vp46 pic.twitter.com/uHRM4RWUA3
.@RaquelWWE is going to #MITB! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FH5mLFSZzi— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2022
Also NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@WWE_Aliyah vs. @ShotziWWE in a #MITB Qualifying Match! pic.twitter.com/Lyb89vcFw6— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2022
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship
The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs 4 Superstars TBD
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs 5 Superstars TBD.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.