WWE SummerSlam 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Venue, Date and Timing
When and where is WWE SummerSlam 2022 taking place?
The event is set to take place on Saturday (July 30) at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. However, due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (July 31) morning in India.
What time does WWE SummerSlam 2022 start?
The event starts at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET (Saturday, July 30) | 12 AM GMT (Sunday, July 31). In India, the show will start with a kick off show at 4:30 AM IST followed by the main show at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 31).
WWE SummerSlam 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info
Where and how to watch WWE SummerSlam 2022 in India?
In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows. So, Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) are the channels that will broadcast the event, while Sony LIV app or website will live stream the PLE for subscribed users.
How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2022 in USA and rest of the world?
In the US, NBC's Peacock streaming service is the destination for viewers and if you are outside of the US, you can watch SummerSlam 2022 on the WWE Network as usual.
WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match Card
● Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar
● Singles Match: Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
● WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory
● Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) - Jeff Jarrett will serve as the special guest referee
● WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
● Singles Match: Riddle vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins
● WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
● Singles Match: Logan Paul vs. The Miz
● No Disqualification Tag Team Match: The Mysterios (Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (with Rhea Ripley)
* Card Subject to change