WWE Super Showdown 2020 Match Card with Predictions

DESPITE #RAW,

SUPER SHOWDOWN IS THE MOTIVE.



HAVE MERCY ON THE FALSE PROFITS.



THE MOTTO WILL NEVER CHANGE...



...PROFITS ARE UP AND



WE

WANT

THE

SMOKE.#Raw #StreetProfits #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/h8JkK2PBbB — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) February 25, 2020

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)

Seth Rollins and his disciples have done enough torture acts on Kevin Owens who has finally received some needed backups in the form of Street Profits. This, in turn, set up this fresh tag title match at Super ShowDown. Whereas Dawkins and Ford are the future of the tag team division as they are often touted to be The New Day 2.0, they still have to go a long way to tame down the Monday Night Messiah. Rollins is on his way to WrestleMania and would be in no mood to drop the belts and the top position on Raw.

Prediction: Seth Rollins and Murphy will continue their dominant streak ongoing en route to WrestleMania despite the Street Profits throwing a tough challenge.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

The New Day is perhaps the most veteran tag team available in the WWE locker room but every time putting the tag team titles on them for a longer tenure is not a good option. Morrison and The Miz have been in a winning streak for the past several weeks which should continue in order to crown new champions. The needed title change seems necessary to shake things up unless Vince McMahon wants his favorite duo to stick to the current reign with WrestleMania around the corner.

Prediction: The Miz and Morrison have not lost a match since the latter's return to WWE and the statistics should remain in their favor as the heel duo seems pretty confident about winning the SmackDown tag titles.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Naomi vs. Bayley (c)

Booking around the SmackDown Women's Championship has been pretty random over the past few weeks. The lineup for Super ShowDown was originally supposed to happen at WrestleMania 36 which means WWE found some backup plans and it must have Bayley in it. Naomi winning the title and then setting up a rematch at the biggest stage does not seem a cool idea. The challenger has just returned from a long hiatus anyway whereas Bayley has been running the blue brand's female division, for a long time. So she deserves to head into the April 5 extravaganza as the champion.

Prediction: Naomi's 'Glow' is about to get faded by Bayley's heel antics who should retain the title with ease and then move forward to receive WrestleMania opponent at Elimination Chamber.

Who will capture the Tuwaiq Trophy by winning the #GauntletMatch this Thursday at #WWESSD? https://t.co/H00Ckr2fxB — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy: AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, Andrade

Spoiler around this match was given on WWE Raw, itself by AJ Styles when he came back from an injury and claimed to become the winner of this so-called prestigious trophy just so he can call out a bigger opponent. That's exactly what the plan would be around this Gauntlet where Styles picks up a hard-fought win and goes on boasting about it until The Undertaker accepts his WrestleMania challenge.

Prediction: The Phenomenal One is the undisputed favorite to have the inaugural Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy here and brag about it until that infamous gong hits, at some point in the Road to WrestleMania.

Steel Cage Match: King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

This match was purposefully added to Super ShowDown to project Roman Reigns even stronger before he features in another main event of WrestleMania. Corbin's days of claiming himself a King might just come to an end after he gets squashed by The Big Dog in this gimmick match. This needs to happen as Reigns is destined to get back the top place on SmackDown that is a chance to compete for the Universal Championship.

Prediction: Roman Reigns would carve his path to WrestleMania at the expense of Corbin's strong heel status by picking up a huge victory at Super ShowDown.

WWE Title Match: Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE was not even interested to give a proper buildup to this matchup since there's no need, either. Ricochet is a no matchup when it comes to The Beast Incarnate and that too in a time when he is gearing up for yet another Wrestlemania main event. Brock Lesnar will be swatting away the 'fly'-ing Ricochet with Suplexes and F-5s in an encounter that should barely last a few minutes.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar to retain the WWE Championship in a match where he needs minimum efforts.

'The Fiend' @WWEBrayWyatt defends the WWE Universal Championship against Hall of Famer @Goldberg this Thursday at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/wnqiXOX0bm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 24, 2020

WWE Universal Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

All eyes will be on the potential main event of Super ShowDown that should have a big impact on the WrestleMania 36 Universal Championship match, as well. The Fiend was originally set to carry the Gold until the showcase of immortals until Goldberg returned to put the title in jeopardy. Considering the inhuman status of The Fiend, The Myth would be a smart choice to end his reign as well as the undefeated streak. Also, Goldberg is a bigger draw for mainstay audience which hints that a big title change could be in-store at the end of tomorrow's Saudi PPV.

Prediction: Match outcome depends on how WWE intends to book WrestleMania 36 main event. The Fiend is still the favorite to keep his title run intact but Goldberg could win the Universal Title for the second time in his career if WWE wants to book him in a dream 'Mania bout against Roman Reigns.