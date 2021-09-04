WWE Super Smackdown: Brock Lesnar's return; Extreme Rules contract signing set

Brock Lesnar will make his return during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, as per the confirmations made by WWE.



This week’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Kayla Braxton was interviewing Paul Heyman who phone started ringing and it has Lesnar’s theme song as the ringtone. Moreover, it was Lesnar, himself who kept on calling. Lesnar apparently wanted Heyman to pass on a message to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.



Heyman later told Reigns in the latter's private suite that they have a problem in the form of Lesnar. Reigns vowed to smash Lesnar when the time is right, but then Heyman informed him that his other client will be coming to Super SmackDown next week at Madison Square Garden. Reigns started worrying about the appearance just like he was during Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam 2021.



Super SmackDown from MSG will have Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the card. This will be a rematch from SummerSlam 2021 which the Rated-R Superstar won via submission.



Edge vs. Rollins II was made official after Cesaro defeated Rollins by DQ by using a steel chair. Rollins taunted Edge throughout the match by using his moves. During the post-match attack on Cesaro, Edge ran out to make the save.



Later, in a backstage segment, he challenged Rollins in the rematch, promising to burn him down one more time at MSG. The eleven-time world champion also noted that this time it will end worse than it did at SummerSlam. WWE made the match, official, afterward.

In more news coming out of this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode, Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been announced for the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view. Lynch denied a challenge from Belair to defend her title on the show that took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

But later, WWE announced that Belair will get the title shot at Extreme Rules PPV that goes down on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. This will be Becky’s first title defense since winning the title from Belair following her monumental WWE return at SummerSlam on August 21. A contract signing for Belair vs. Lynch was also announced for the Super SmackDown episode from Madison Square Garden in New York City.





WWE is making their return to the World's Most Famous Arena exactly after two years for a TV taping and the card stands as follows:* Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear for a contract signing for their title match at Extreme Rules 2021* WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Seth Rollins II* Brock Lesnar will return to SmackDown to continue his feud with Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns