WWE Super Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 10, 2021

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE’s weekly TV with his sights firmly set on the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.



An Extreme Rules championship match contract signing was on the card which also had Edge vs. Seth Rollins SummerSlam rematch scheduled on it. Also, The Usos defended the tag team titles on the show that took place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Check out the recap, and results from the September 10 episode of Super SmackDown:



– The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) kicked off the show where the crowd in Madison Square Garden gave a huge pop for them. Roman started his promo by saying when it comes to Sports Entertainment, WWE runs New York City. He then asked Paul Heyman who runs WWE, and Heyman said that Roman runs it. Roman then claimed that he runs the New York City and MSG.



The Tribal Chief then advised the audience to acknowledge him as the music interrupted and out came Brock Lesnar in another massive pop! Brock confronted Roman as Heyman questioned him why he’s going after Roman’s Title. But Lesnar then asked Heyman why he didn’t tell Roman that he was going to be at SummerSlam.



Roman got upset with Heyman and left the ring. Lesnar then asked for a Universal Title match from Reigns. He proceeded to pick up Heyman for an F5. But, Roman entered the ring and hit Lesnar with a Superman Punch as both Lesnar and Heyman went down.

The Usos tried to attack Lesnar as well, but Lesnar took out both of them. Reigns tried to attack again, but Lesnar picked him up for the F5. The Usos made the rescue as they delivered superkicks to Lesnar. The Beast backfired with German Suplexes on Usos to end the segment.



– Mr. Money In The Bank Big E, Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura, Rick Boogs, and The Mysterios defeated Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a six-man tag team match. NBA star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawkins came out during the match who received big heat from the crowd.





He attacked Rey Mysterio during the match to get ejected from ringside by the referee. Dominik and Rey double-teamed Sami and hit a 619. Big E made the tag who planted Sami with a Big Ending for the win as Nakamura stopped Crews from making the save.– A video tribute aired remembering the 9/11 incident in the USA, two decades ago.– Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair signed their Extreme Rules contract for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The segment went over without much shenanigans where both the superstars left the ring after signing the contract. Becky was booed by the crowd as she’s now a full-fledged heel.– Seth Rollins defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge in their second encounter. With the referee distracted, Rollins hit Edge with a low blow to get the advantage. He connected with the Stomp for the pin to win. Edge was taken to a hospital after the match as a result of that stomp.– The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Usos (c) via DQ to retain their tag title in the Smackdown main event. Roman Reigns interfered in the match as he applied the Guillotine chokehold on Ford to cause the disqualification.Reigns punished Ford for sometimes and then called out Brock Lesnar to the ring when the arena went dark as The Demon King (Finn Balor’s alter ego) came out to confront him. The Usos remain SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Super SmackDown at MSG went off the air with Reigns and the Demon facing each other in the middle of the ring.