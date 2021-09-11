WWE Super Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 10, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept. 11: WWE returned to the mecca of professional wrestling with a very special Super SmackDown episode dedicated to the tragic 9/11 incident victims.
Brock
Lesnar
returned
to
WWE’s
weekly
TV
with
his
sights
firmly
set
on
the
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns.
An Extreme Rules championship match contract signing was on the card which also had Edge vs. Seth Rollins SummerSlam rematch scheduled on it. Also, The Usos defended the tag team titles on the show that took place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Check out the recap, and results from the September 10 episode of Super SmackDown:
– The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) kicked off the show where the crowd in Madison Square Garden gave a huge pop for them. Roman started his promo by saying when it comes to Sports Entertainment, WWE runs New York City. He then asked Paul Heyman who runs WWE, and Heyman said that Roman runs it. Roman then claimed that he runs the New York City and MSG.
The Tribal Chief then advised the audience to acknowledge him as the music interrupted and out came Brock Lesnar in another massive pop! Brock confronted Roman as Heyman questioned him why he’s going after Roman’s Title. But Lesnar then asked Heyman why he didn’t tell Roman that he was going to be at SummerSlam.
Roman got upset with Heyman and left the ring. Lesnar then asked for a Universal Title match from Reigns. He proceeded to pick up Heyman for an F5. But, Roman entered the ring and hit Lesnar with a Superman Punch as both Lesnar and Heyman went down.
#TheBeast is BACK and he has his sights set on @WWERomanReigns and the #UniversalTitle!#SmackDown @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/JJXda7W5xX— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2021
The
Usos
tried
to
attack
Lesnar
as
well,
but
Lesnar
took
out
both
of
them.
Reigns
tried
to
attack
again,
but
Lesnar
picked
him
up
for
the
F5.
The
Usos
made
the
rescue
as
they
delivered
superkicks
to
Lesnar.
The
Beast
backfired
with
German
Suplexes
on
Usos
to
end
the
segment.
– Mr. Money In The Bank Big E, Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura, Rick Boogs, and The Mysterios defeated Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a six-man tag team match. NBA star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawkins came out during the match who received big heat from the crowd.
🥶🥶🥶#SmackDown @TheGarden @ATLHawks @TheTraeYoung https://t.co/fuM0MoMInS— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2021
She tried it…— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) September 11, 2021
🤣#GurlUhUh https://t.co/RtJaYaXLSD
#TheDemon reemerged on #SmackDown! @FinnBalor @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2021
Full results 👉 https://t.co/r8A2RaCJjY pic.twitter.com/JhmmTMrJEc
