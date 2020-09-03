WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals he and his family tested COVID-19 positive

The wrestler-turned-actor, however, also said they were "no longer contagious" in his announcement video posted on his social media account on Wednesday (September 3).

The 48-year-old Johnson said he, his wife Lauren, and their daughters four-year-old Jasmine and two-year-old Tiana caught the disease from "very close family friends".

Taking to his social media, The Rock posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "My message to all of you around the globe, Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ"

"I am happy to tell you guys that we, as a family, are good. We're on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we're healthy," he said in the video.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," he added.

Johnson aka ''The Rock'' said testing positive for COVID-19 is "much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times".

"My number one priority is to always protect my family. We are counting our blessings right now because we''re well aware that it isn''t always the case that you get on the other end of Covid-19 stronger and healthier," he said.

The actor, who had a long wrestling career in the WWE before heading to Hollywood, is known for action flicks like "The Scorpion King", "Journey" films, and "Jumanji" franchise, also urged people to wear masks.

"(Wearing a mask) has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do," said Johnson.