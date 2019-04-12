WWE Superstar Nikki Bella threatens John Cena’s new girlfriend

The pair have moved on from the relationship that lasted for almost six years and have also found new partners. But Nikki Bella may still have something left for her ex which recently created a buzz in the internet.

In the latest statement issued, the longest reigning Divas Champion in the WWE has directly sent a threat to John Cena's new girlfriend. It has to be noted that WWE's former franchise player has never confirmed his new relationship. But his picture with a mystery woman from the movie sets of Canada went viral.

Later that woman was identified as Shay Shariatzadeh to whom Nikki Bella sent a straight warning. The elder Bella opened up for the first time about John Cena on the latest edition of The Bellas Podcast where she made her point when the media asked her about the pictures were that leaked and here is how she reacted, (via ringsidenews.com)

“I’m just going to come out and say it. You all have seen John’s paparazzi pics. For some of you who don’t know who John is, he’s my ex-fiance. We’ve been broken up for like, a year now. But he was spotted with a new mystery woman and everyone has been blowing up my phone, trying to get to my PR to get my reaction. Everyone wants to know what I’ve been thinking and I haven’t said anything yet, so let me just put it out there.”

Confessing about still being protective about the sixteen-time world champion, Nikki Bella added that Shay better not break John Cena's heart. Or else, a Rack-Attack will be waiting for her, (Finishing move of Nikki Bella)

“I felt bad for John. I felt bad because I felt like I embarrassed him, I felt like I disappointed him, and I have to live with a lot of that stuff and it’s been tough. If you guys only knew how much therapy I’ve been in.”

“But let me tell you, she breaks his heart? I will rack-attack her in a heartbeat. Still protective of that man."

All this coming from her was certainly strange as she was the one who wanted to come out of the relationship with John Cena. Even now, she claimed to have moved on from her ex-flame and added that she has dived into a new relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. The pair have been seen spending quality time together in the streets of Los Angeles. Their open PDA sessions have also created a buzz among the pro-wrestling fans.

So, we did not expect her to react in such a negative way. Although, she has previously opened up that seeing John Cena with another woman will 'kill' her. These recent comments appear to be a clear-cut follow-up from that earlier statement. We can't wait to hear what the Cenation Leader has to say on this matter.

Well, Nikki Bella is believed to be retired from in-ring competition after her announcement in the season 4 finale of Total Bellas. These kinds of comments towards her ex's love-life will still keep her in the headlines. As for John Cena, he is also invested more into Hollywood career than WWE. But he did show up in a surprising capacity at bygone Wrestlemania 35. And we wait on when he makes his next appearance on WWE TV.