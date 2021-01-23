WWE Superstar Spectacle – Spoilers from Indian Republic Day special event

But it won’t be a live event as the recording for the same was conducted prior to this week’s Smackdown at the Tropicana Field at Tampa Bay, Florida. So the spoilers from the show are available, thanks to Ringside News.

WWE hyped up the show by advertising several main roster Superstars including Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bayley, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Ricochet. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was also promoted to be a part of the special.

Several Indian talents from the NXT division were also used for the show dedicated to the subcontinent fans. Plus, the breaking news was that Drew McIntyre returned to action as he was cleared to compete after testing negative for COVID-19.

Check out the spoilers from Superstar Spectacle:

The show opened with promos from several Indian Superstars including Guru Raaj, Bollywood Boyz, Jinder Mahal. Jeet Rama, Kavita Devi Singh, Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar(Indus Sher), Dilsher Shanky, and Giant Zanjeer.

Jinder Mahal came out to hype the crowd while also congratulating India on Republic Day. He asked the crowd to make a lot of noise because WWE could give India a weekly show if they’re loud enough. The New Day and The Street Profits joined Mahal in the ring to do some kind of Bhangra Performance.

Per ITN Wrestling, “A Dhol Beater came out followed by several dancers for a Bhangra performance. After Bhangra, a dance party was waiting in the ring for some Bollywood style dancing.” The matches for Superstar Spectacle then began after Triple H narrated how the Indian culture is important to WWE.

Finn Balor vs Guru Raaj

Guru Raaj looked stronger in this match although Balor maintained control throughout the match. Balor nailed a shotgun dropkick followed by a 1916 DDT for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet vs Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Shanky and Zanjeer dominated the match while Rey Mysterio took a whole lot of beating from heel Nakamura. Ricochet asked Zanjeer to throw him into their opponents at ringside. Shanky gave a big boot to Cesaro setting the latter up for a 6-1-9. Mysterio nailed it and followed up with a Frog Splash to win the match.

Winners: Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet

AJ Styles vs Jeet Rama

Styles, the top heel of the Raw roster, dominated this match. Rama loosened out of a Calf Crusher at one point and tried to hit a belly to belly from the second rope, but Omos provided the distraction. AJ leaped off the top rope with a Phenomenal Forearm for an easy win.

Winner: AJ Styles

Sareena Sandhu & Charlotte Flair vs Bayley & Natalya

This short tag team match ended with Flair hitting the Natural Selection for the pinfall win.

Winners: Sareena Sandhu & Charlotte Flair

Ric Flair appeared for a brief backstage segment that was his only appearance for the night.

The @WWE champion is back in action along with Indus Sher 🙄🙄#superstarspectacle pic.twitter.com/asJwZ2mV6v — Abhishek Ghosh (@evilenuff) January 23, 2021

Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher vs Jinder Mahal & Bollywood Boyz

McIntyre and Mahal started this main event match of Superstar Spectacle. After some back and forth actions, the heels gained control of the match. The end witnessed Drew McIntyre nailing a Claymore Kick on his former 3MB partner, Mahal. The WWE Champion thanked the crowd to end the show.

Winners: Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher