WWE Superstars don't want to work with Charlotte Flair after Smackdown incident

The two top WWE Superstars featured in a title exchange segment which didn’t go as planned. Charlotte Flair reportedly headed into the segment not wanting to “look weak” and she's being alleged to have gone off script.

The Queen wasn’t supposed to pull the title away from Lynch but she did in an attempt to one-up Lynch by making her pick up the title. WWE Official Sonya Deville had to officiate things so that the segment could end in a smooth way.

The two female superstars also had some heated exchange in the backstage after which Flair was asked to leave the building during Lynch’s dark match to avoid any further problems, as per Fightful Select.

PWInsider then added that Flair was escorted out by a WWE official. Later as per talkSPORT, Flair left the gorilla position without talking to Vince McMahon and that wasn’t a good move either.

There is a tremendous backstage heat ongoing with Charlotte Flair for not only disrespecting Lynch, but also pulling a TV segment in a completely wrong direction.

WWE removed Charlotte Flair dropping the belt during the SmackDown encore on FOX on Saturday. Becky tossing the belt was left in. pic.twitter.com/S68ku2mwVf — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 24, 2021

PWTorch spoke to multiple sources within WWE as they learned that the locker room is backing up Becky Lynch in this situation. An unnamed Superstar dubbed her to be the “hero” because she stood up to Flair and tried to make things right.

Here is more reaction to the situation, “No other women want to work with her [Flair] now” since the twelve-time champion has become “increasingly difficult to work with.”

"While Big Time Becks is liked by all, nobody wants to wrestler Flair, anymore. Some disputes between Flair and WWE creative team have also been noted by Fightful Select.

"The reigning champion was really willing to drop her Raw Women’s Title to Bianca Belair which wasn’t the case during the go-home Crown Jewel episode. This apparently led her to be outspoken about the creative decisions of the WWE.

“There were members of the roster that challenged the idea that Charlotte “campaigned” to lose to Bianca Belair on Monday, although she seemed fine losing the match. We’re told that Charlotte has been outspoken about creative, regardless.”

Fu… WWE !!!!! — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 23, 2021

It should be noted that Charlotte’s father, legendary Ric Flair was down about the creative direction of his daughter and himself which led to his release from the company.

Even her fiancee, former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Andrade tweeted “FU… WWE” within an hour of the Smackdown incident, hinting Charlotte and WWE aren’t on the same page.

The situation obviously led some of the fans to speculate that Charlotte Flair could eventually leave the WWE. But being one of the top superstars of the company, she has years left on her current deal. It’s also unlikely that Vince McMahon and Co will grant her a release as she is an important talent.