WWE Superstars Sasha Banks, The Rock, John Cena nominated for Kids Choice Awards

Nominees for the 2022 KCA were announced earlier this week with Sasha being nominated for the Favorite Female Sports Star award.

The former Smackdown Women’s Champion has been a role model for the aspiring female pro-wrestlers while she also featured in the Star Wars spin-off series Mandalorian in 2021.

The Legit Boss of the WWE couldn’t contain her excitement of her nominated and thanked her fanbase on Twitter.

“We can’t be denied!! The Boss is nominated for Fav Female Sports Star at the 2022 #KCAs! Vote now at http://kidschoiceawards.com and see who wins April 9 on @Nickelodeon!”

Xavier Woods is nominated under his real name Austin Creed for the Favorite Male Creator award due to his involvement around the UpUpDownDown video gaming sessions.

John Cena has been nominated due to his role in F9 in the Favorite Movie Actor award category. The former WWE franchise figure has also played the role of Peacemaker for the Suicide Squad movie and received a spin-off series in HBO for the Peacemaker character.

As for The Rock, he’s also been nominated for the Favorite Movie Actor award for Red Notice and Jungle Cruise movies. Both of these 2021 releases featuring the Brahma Bull turned out to be blockbusters.

In addition, Rock’s Jungle Cruise movie is up for the Favorite Movie award while Cena’s “Wipeout” TV series is up for the Favorite Reality Show award.

WWE is definitely promoting these nominations as they want their fans to vote for their favorite superstar and make them an actual award winner. Votes for Banks, Woods, Cena, and Rock can be submitted via this link.

At this point, WWE is heavily involved on the Road to Wrestlemania 38 to set things up for the Biggest Event of the Year via their weekly programmes of Raw and Smackdown.

Woods and Banks will participate in that April event but there's uncertainty around the other two Kids Choice Awards nominees.

John Cena made one last appearance at Wrestlemania in 2020 by featuring in a Firefly FunHouse match against Bray Wyatt. As for The Rock, his movie schedule didn’t allow him to appear at the Show of Shows since 2016.

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will take place on Saturday, April 9 at The Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California.

The ceremony will air, live at 7:30 pm ET on the Nickelodeon channel and nick.com. Former WWE 24/7 Champion, NFL Legend Rob Gronkowski, and Miranda Cosgrove will be the two hosts of the upcoming night.