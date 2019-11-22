WWE Survivor Series 2019: Match card, preview, predictions, how to watch and start time

NXT Title Match: Damian Priest or Pete Dunne or Killian Dain vs. Adam Cole (c)

The exact lineup depends on how the NXT TAKEOVER main event passes by on Saturday night. The former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne is the most likely one to pick up the win and put on an instant classic against Adam Cole. It will be a showcase match for the mainstream pro-wrestling audience so that they could have a feel of what NXT is capable of doing. Hence, the outcome does not matter much. Cole will retain his championship after a physical contest.

Non-Title Triple Threat: RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

These three teams will absolutely tear the house down to entertain the audience. A hardcore wrestling feel will be attached to this particular that may make tag team wrestling significant again. In the end, we pick The Revival to be the winner as fans supported them up on NXT this past Wednesday night. Plus, this big win may also force them to give it a thought about re-signing with WWE.

Non-Title Triple Threat: WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles is in absolute beast mode on Monday Night RAW courtesy of the OC members backing him up, all the time. This one is going to be a triple threat no-DQ match that allows Gallows and Anderson to legally interfere and give an upper-hand to Styles. The Undisputed Era members may also be standing on the ringside to help out Roderick that will surely lead to a chaotic situation. When it's all said and done, the US Champion should stand tall at Survivor Series just to keep his dominant status intact.

Non-Title Triple Threat: RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

The Women's Division triple threat is going to another slobber-knocker of a contest considering the lineup. All these three women are original NXT products who share common bad blood. They won't leave even an inch of soil for the opponents. Baszler should steal the show as WWE reportedly has bigger plans for her in the future. But as for the winner, Becky Lynch is still the favorite to pick up the win as she is the face of the entire female roster.

Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: SD vs. NXT vs. RAW

The outcome of this traditional tag team match can go to either of the divisions considering what WWE creative team decides to script. Still, chances are high with the Raw Women's Division as it has Charlotte Flair's name in it. The Team Captain is the ultimate best that the female roster has to offer and WWE must be keeping her protected status intact. So for now, the less hyped match result might go in favor of Raw.

Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: SD vs. NXT vs. RAW

Since Roman Reigns is on Team SmackDown, the blue brand is the undoubted favorite to come out on top at Survivor Series. But King Corbin is in the team who will be up for betrayal, for sure. This could cost the matchup for SmackDown. On the other hand, there will be a surprise participant from NXT who is being rumoured to steal the show. So the black and yellow brand is the favorite to win this male division matchup.

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Survivor Series will host this mouth-watering bout that appears to be a reboot from the Ruthless Aggression Era. Mysterio is a born fighter who would stop at nothing to slay the beast. A proud father like him will be seen in a vengeance mode that should test Lesnar's ability to core. However, Lesnar won't be dropping the belt, this early. Rather the match may get disqualified to reproduce the bout in a stipulated environment.

WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

This fresh matchup is the speculated main event of Survivor Series which will see The Fiend on the main event spot for three consecutive pay-per-view events. Certainly, the strong push towards him won't come to an end, anytime soon that makes his championship reign, secure. It will be interesting to see how long a veteran name like Daniel Bryan can match up to the demonic character before putting over the new sensation of the WWE.