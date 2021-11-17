WWE Survivor Series 2021: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

The second longest running pay-per-view behind WrestleMania, Survivor Series is traditionally headlined by gimmick based matches, which are tag team elimination matches.

This year also there will be no exception as the 35th edition of the event will feature two such matches. Survivor Series 2021 will see two teams from Raw and SmackDown men's and women's division battle it out against each other for brand supremacy in five-on-five elimination tag team action.

Apart from the traditional elimination tag team matches, the event which is dubbed "big five" along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Money in the Bank by WWE, will see the title holders clash against each other in a non-title matches.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Survivor Series 2021:

WWE Survivor Series 2021 venue, date and time When and where is WWE Survivor Series 2021 taking place? The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday (November 21) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. And due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Monday (November 22). What time does WWE Survivor Series 2021 start? The event is scheduled to start with the Kick-Off show at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Sunday, November 21) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Monday, November 22). The main show, meanwhile, will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Sunday, November 21) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Monday, November 22). Who will prove to be the SUPERIOR team? It's #RKBro @RandyOrton & @SuperKingofBros vs. @WWEUsos at #SurvivorSeries!



📺: Nov. 22, 6:30 AM (IST) on @SonySportsIndia & @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/unxNoKclBX — WWE India (@WWEIndia) November 16, 2021 WWE Survivor Series 2021 Telecast Information Where to watch WWE Survivor Series 2021? The event will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world. How to watch and stream WWE Survivor Series 2021 in India? Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can also stream the event live via Sony LIV. WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card (As it stands) 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory) (with MVP) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and TBA) (with Madcap Moss) 5-on-5 women's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and TBA) Champion vs. Champion Singles Match: Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women's Champion) Champion vs. Champion Singles Match: Big E (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) Champions vs. Champions Tag Team Match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) Champion vs. Champion Singles Match: Damian Priest (United States Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental Champion) (with Rick Boogs)