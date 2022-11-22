WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Huge Triple Threat Title Match announced

Over on this week's Raw, Rollins was interviewed via satellite as he stated that said Theory is still the stupidest person on the face of Earth for attacking him from behind last week. In the end, Theory hitting the Rock Bottom won't end in a good way.

To conclude things, Rollins acknowledged that although the Triple Threat at Survivor Series will not take place under WarGames stipulation, the match itself is "going to be a war" due to the ongoing beef among these three superstars.

Theory was shown watching that interview as he stated that he has hit rock bottom after losing Money in the Bank contract and it was the best thing that happened to him. The disrespect from everyone for him has to end, right now.

Theory then went on to defeat Mustafa Ali on Raw and he also had a brawl with Lashley after the match all around the ring. Lashley chased Theory into the backstage area but Theory escaped. Lashley then brutalized Ali with the Hurt Lock submission.

In the main event of Raw, Rhea Ripley (with Bayley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY and Nikki Cross) defeated Asuka (with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim) under the WarGames Advantage stipulation.

As a result, Team Bayley will get the advantage of having an extra member inside the WarGames structure during the 5-on-5 battle from the women's division.

The fifth member from Team Bianca was supposed to be announced on this week's Raw but that name is likely to be a huge surprise and hence the revelation will be made at the final WWE Network Specials of the year, itself.

The 2022 Survivor Series premium live event takes place this Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The current match card for the night stands as follows:

- Men's WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland)

- United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

- Women's War Games Match: Damage Control (Bayley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBA

- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

- Triple Threat for US Title: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Theory