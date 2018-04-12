WWE: The Undertaker to take on Rusev in a Casket Match at Greatest Royal Rumble

In a first time match-up, The Undertaker will take on Rusev in a one-on-one competition. Furthermore, what makes the bout special is that it is going to be a Casket Match. The Casket Match, which was created for the Deadman himself, will be back for one night only.

Check out the update given on WWE.com regarding this blockbuster match: "Following his triumphant return at WrestleMania, The Undertaker will take on Rusev in a Casket match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, which takes place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27 at 7 PM AST."

The object of a Casket Match is for a WWE Superstar to trap his opponent inside the casket and close the lid. The Greatest Royal Rumble will be streamed live on the WWE Network and will be available on pay-per-view outside the Middle East with regional broadcast information forthcoming."

The Phenome is quite the favorite to win this kind of a match as seen in the past. Many legendary WWE stars have fallen victim to the Phenome by resting in peace inside the casket. Rusev is likely to be added to the list at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Plus, this is a fresh one-off contest that was never expected before.

Undertaker getting added to the match card of Greatest Royal Rumble raises the stakes of the event high. For the past couple of years, the Undertaker competed only in Wrestlemania. This would mark his first non-Mania match since the Survivor Series in 2015 and his third appearance for the year 2018.

WWE fans are definitely happy to hear this announcement as they can see their favorite superstar competing in one more match. But some of them might not be much happy considering that the burial of Rusev is evident in this contest. The Deadman is almost guaranteed to win the contest, which can cost his opponent's career.

Enough is enough..... maybe it’s time for a change. — RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) April 11, 2018

'Rusev Day' chants fill each of the arenas, showing the popularity of the athlete. Despite this, WWE did not do him any sort of favour, which is clearly evident in them setting him up against the Undertaker. The former US Champion himself was not happy with this upcoming match and posted a couple of tweets expressing his frustrations.