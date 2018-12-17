WWE TLC 2018 results and highlights: December 16, 2018

We saw a few titles change hands and also received the number 30 entrants for the men and women’s Royal Rumble matches. Meanwhile, the history-making TLC triple threat match from the women’s division was the highlight of the show.

Check out the results from WWE TLC 2018:

Ladder Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

This match took place at the kick-off show. Elias began the match with a dropkick on Lashley through a ladder. Lashley fired back with a spinebuster on a ladder. Elias then hit hit back with a powerbomb to Lashley. This allowed him to climb the ladder and grab the guitar to win the match. Lashley and Lio Rush delivered a post-match attack on Elias to end the segment.

Mixed Match Challenge II Finals: Team Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox) vs. Team Fabulous Truth (R-Truth & Carmella)

R-Truth and Carmella kicked off WWE TLC with a dance break. The Singh Brothers interrupted them to show their dance skills. Truth took them out as Carmella hit a spinning scissors takedown on Fox. Truth connected with a spinning splash on Mahal before stealing Fox's hats.

Fox kicked Truth into the ribs. Carmella came with a superkick from the back and applied Code of Silence to get the submission win to win the MMC season 2. The winning team claimed an all expense paid trip and no.30 entry in th Royal Rumble.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

A brawl broke out to start this tag team match. Kofi Kingston got the upperhand by hitting the Boom Drop. But Jey Uso came back with a Pop Up Samoan Drop on Kingston and followed up with a top rope splash for a nearfall. Later, Cesaro locked in the Sharpshooter on Jey. Xavier Woods tried to break the submission move but digested a Brogue Kick from Sheamus. The Bar retained their titles at WWE TLC via this move.

TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin expected a forfeit win at WWE TLC. But Strowman showed up at referee's seven count. He got some backup in the from of Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Roode and Gable. All of them attacked Corbin with chair shots. Kurt Angle made his return and beat Corbin down, too. Crews, Balor and Angle hit the Frog Splash, Coup De Grace and Angle Slam, consecutively. Strowman delivered a big boot on Corbin to put icing on the cake and win this TLC match.

Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

The Riott Squad brought the same table from Raw with Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’s poster attached to it. A fired-up Natalya slammed Ruby Riott's face on a table, repeatedly. She wanted to crash Riott through the table, but Liv Morgan interefered and digested a spear. Natalya followed that up with a scoop slam on Sarah Logan through another table at ringside. She wore her father’s jacket and finished the match with a powerbomb on Riott through the table.

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

A back and forth brawl started this match at WWE TLC. Drew McIntyre gained upperhand with a belly to belly suplex to Balor. Balor came back with a Slingblade move, but McIntyre hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, right away. Dolph Ziggler showed up at ringside and hit a Superkick on McIntyre. McIntyre tossed him outside the ring, but the distraction allowed Balor to hit McIntyre with the Coup De Grace for the victory.

Chairs Match: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

Randy Orton smashed a chair on the back of Rey Mysterio to begin the match. But the high-flyer came back with a baseball slide dropkick followed by a worth-the-watch splash outside the ring. He pulled off a hurricurana that put Orton face-first into a chair in the ring-corner. Orton tried to come back with a snap suplex. But Mysterio connected the 619 and hit the small package on Orton on a pile of chairs to win the match.

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

Nia Jax showcased her brutal strength to start this match. Ronda hit some signature jabs to get back in the contest. Nia hit a splash on her in the ring-corner. Ronda came back tried to lock in an armbar. But Nia countered and delivered a powerbomb on Ronda for a near fall. The women’s champion came back with a superman elbow move on Nia. The contender hit Rousey with a Samoan Drop, but got locked in an arm-bar to digest the submission loss. Once the match was over, Becky Lynch attacked Nia Jax in a backstage segment to continue the storyline from Survivor Series.

WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan tried to annoy AJ Styles as much as possible before the match began at WWE TLC. Styles delivered a dropkick to start the contest. But the heel Bryan targeted the ribs of Styles and showed his vicious side, again. The LeBell Lock was used for significant part of the match. Styles came back with a Springboard 450 splash and locked in the Calf Crusher. Bryan escaped the hold only to eat a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles went for another one which almost caught the referee. Bryan took advantage of the situation to roll Styles and retain the title.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins was all fired-up to start the match and beat the hell out of Dean Ambrose. The Lunatic managed to come back by targeting the legs of Rollins. He locked in the Clobber Leaf on the champion to hurt it even more. But Rollins pulled off solid a offense with a superplex followed by the Falcon Arrow. Ambrose extended his hand for a Shield fist-bump! Rollins had no intention for compromise and hit a powerbomb on Ambrose outside the ring. He pulled back Ambrose inside the ring only to eat a Dirty Deeds and lose the Intercontinental Championship.

TLC Match: SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

As expected, this triple threat match was the main event of WWE TLC. There was multiple spots inside the match with the first one being Becky jumping off a ladder on Charlotte through the commentary table. Flair got back up quickly and returned the favor to Becky by putting her through another table. She also hit a spear on Asuka through the barricade. Asuka was out of the match as Charlotte and Becky started climbing the ladder. Ronda Rousey showed up and pushed the ladder to put both the ladies out of the ring. Asuka took advantage and grabbed the title to become the new Smackdown women’s champion. She posed on the ladder to close the show.