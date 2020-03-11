WWE to announce Six-pack Challenge title match for Wrestlemania 36?

If the earlier reports were true then WWE had the easiest way to set up this match by letting the two top female names of the blue brand collide against each other.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was speculated to face her best friend Sasha Banks to recreate the magic in the ring like they did back in NXT TakeOver Brooklyn five years ago. But this match has reportedly been replaced with a multi-person match.

Role model.

Record breaker.@itsBayleyWWE is now your longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history. pic.twitter.com/kAOO8hRIyX — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 6, 2020

According to the reports of Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, the current plan is to host a Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. The original lineup of Sasha Banks vs. Bayley was scrapped recently and the reason for cancellation is an injury to Banks which at one point made her status for the show of shows uncertain.

However, the Legit Boss of the WWE will be part of this planned Six-Pack Challenge alongside four other superstars. While three of them are confirmed to be from the active roster of the blue brand, one could be from the past or outside given the fact that Bayley mentioned 'no one from the past, present or future' can touch her last week on SmackDown. Here's more from the source,

“A source tells me the plan for the SD women’s title at WM36 is a six-pack challenge right now. Bayley v Sasha v Naomi v Lacey Evans v Carmella – that’s five of the six names. The source speculates Bayley and Sasha would prefer to hold off their major singles PPV match, too. I hate tweeting things like this because WWE/wrestling is so fluid and the source even said 'as of this morning’ alluding to the possibility of change.”

.@itsBayleyWWE reflects on being the first Superstar to win a #WomensChampionship Match in Saudi Arabia at #WWESSD. pic.twitter.com/wTuKGbwWDB — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

Bayley vs. Naomi was also reported for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36, at one point as the challenger belongs to the host state of Florida. But as the match already took place at Super ShowDown and the champion earned a clean pinfall loss wiping out this option, it left the creative team with the multi-women title match option.

As it stands, WrestleMania 36 card contains Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

The Kabuki Warriors and Bayley will defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles and SmackDown Women's Titles, respectively. A WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal will also be there on the show whereas the sixth match is yet to be revealed.