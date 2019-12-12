WWE to cancel major title match at TLC due to injury?

Speculations suggested that a major title match could have been revealed on this upcoming episode of SmackDown if not for an injury which has occurred recently.

As reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an Intercontinental Championship matchup was planned to take place at WWE TLC. Shinsuke Nakamura, the reigning champion was set to defend his title against Braun Strowman.

Both the superstars have not been booked in any storylines which could have been an issue to set up the match, perfectly. However, updated reports from f4WONline.com revealed that Braun Strowman may be dealing with an injury, which will force him out of action for sometime,

“Nakamura and Strowman — they were supposed to do an angle on Friday Night SmackDown, but they couldn’t because Strowman got hurt and he couldn’t do the angle.”

Strowman was not able to compete at this past Sunday’s WWE live event in Jacksonville, Florida. He was scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the main event. But injuries changed the plan as Drew McIntyre from Raw stepped in as the challenger and thereby digested a loss to The Fiend.

The word going around now is that the Monster among Men is suffering from back spasms. But rumours also suggest his sore hip could be troubling him. Thankfully, it is said to be a minor injury that still keeps him available for WWE TLC. WWE may update us about Strowman’s status when SmackDown airs, this week.

We should note that Braun Strowman was not significantly used ever sice SmackDown acquired him during October’s Draft. Recently, he wrestled against The Fiend at the recent Starrcade live event in a non-televised match to come up short. He also participated in the 15-man elimination match at WWE Survivor Series in November.

Hopefully, WWE pushes him into the Intercontinental title picture either at TLC or afterwards as it could save his drowning career.

Here is how this Sunday’s PPV card looks for now,

– TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

– TLC Match For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

– Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

– Tables Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

– SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

– Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

– Raw Tag Team Championship Open Challenge