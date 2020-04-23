English
WWE to split popular New Day faction on Smackdown?

By Raja
The New Day on Smackdown (image courtesy Youtube)
Bengaluru, April 23: WWE has introduced a new set of glitches that pops up on TV screens on sporadic occasions on Friday Night SmackDown programme.

The Blue brand has already split a popular female tag team, Fire n Desire by showing secret footage (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville). Now, it may be the time for the most entertaining tag team of the past decade to feel the effect of those glitches.

On this past edition of Smackdown, the glitch happened again during a Money in the Bank qualifying match featuring Daniel Bryan and Cesaro.

A mysterious hooded figure reappeared on the screen behind the glitches and showed us a vignette featuring some of the WWE tag teams. It was reportedly planned for the breakup of The New Day faction featuring Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods.

As seen on the main event matchup on Smackdown, Big E represented The New Day to win SmackDown the tag team championships defeating The Miz and Jey Uso. They started the eighth reign as a team which may not last long.

Wrestling News has disclosed that backstage pitches were made by WWE officials to separate the New Day members as singles stars rather than using them as a group. It looks like the popular stable on Smackdown won’t remain intact for longer.

"It is interesting that The New Day was shown because for years there have been pitches made by writers to have them turn heel or to have them split up. Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have been against splitting up the team." (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

It was also reported that it is perhaps the best time to separate The New Day members as no one amongst the fans would see it coming, given then they are supposed to be together following their eighth tag team championship win.

We should note that The New Day members-Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E signed five-year contracts with the WWE in 2019 which indicates WWE should be having big future plans with them.

For the past couple of years, rumours started floating that WWE creative team might be wanting to split The New Day as their gimmick as entertainers, gradually faded.

The officials did not pull the plug since the faction moved a ton of merchandise in a calendar year. But with no more audience present in the arena during these COVID-19 pandemic days, scattering them may not affect that aspect, too.

Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 13:29 [IST]
