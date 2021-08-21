WWE veteran CM Punk makes pro-wrestling return on AEW Rampage

Bengaluru, Aug 21: AEW presented its audience with the biggest surprise in the company's history during this week’s Rampage: The First Dance episode which kicked off with CM Punk.
The former WWE Champion has officially become All Elite following this debut on All Elite Wrestling programming.
The hometown crowd of Chicago went nuts after the Cult of Personality music hit the NOW Center. Punk made his way to the ring as he jumped into his hometown crowd and hugged some of the fans and family members at ringside. He revealed signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling during his promo.
Feeling like we can FLY after tonight's historic #AEWRampage #theFirstDance! @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/haTSnPKsNZ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021
.@CMPunk will make his first appearance on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY in Milwaukee! Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. pic.twitter.com/eaB5ocTSYm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021
#aewrampage @AEW #icecreambars pic.twitter.com/CW8TaUZYeK— player/coach (@CMPunk) August 21, 2021
