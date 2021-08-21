WWE veteran CM Punk makes pro-wrestling return on AEW Rampage

The former WWE Champion has officially become All Elite following this debut on All Elite Wrestling programming.



The hometown crowd of Chicago went nuts after the Cult of Personality music hit the NOW Center. Punk made his way to the ring as he jumped into his hometown crowd and hugged some of the fans and family members at ringside. He revealed signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling during his promo.





.@CMPunk will make his first appearance on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY in Milwaukee! Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. pic.twitter.com/eaB5ocTSYm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

CM Punk then took a shot at WWE by implying that they don’t produce “Professional Wrestling” by saying the following (The statement was also used since he tended to deny any association that he ever had with the WWE). “August 13, 2005, I left Professional Wrestling. August 20, 2021, I’m back.”August 13 was the date that Punk left Ring Of Honor in 2005. Afterward, Punk was with the WWE from 2006 to 2014.Punk then mentioned that he’s back for wrestling the young talents in AEW, which he wished to be there with him 10 years ago. He then proceeded to call out Darby Allin, who was spotted in the rafters with legendary Sting. Punk then declared he’ll face Darby Allin at AEW’s All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5th.CM Punk concluded his promo saying that Allin does a lot of dangerous stuff, but nothing is more dangerous than facing him in Chicago.Apart from Punk’s appearance, these are the happenings from the second episode of AEW Rampage.– Jurassic Express defeated Private Party (Jurassic Express will now face the winners of Lucha Brothers vs. Varsity Blonds in the Tag Team Eliminator)– Jade Cargill defeated Kiera Hogan– Jon Moxley defeated Daniel Garcia. 2.0 tag team attacked Moxley after the match, but they got taken out by Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Darby Allin, and Sting.In more news from CM Punk’s debut with AEW, the promotion has officially announced his signing following Rampage. Plus, the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era has also been announced for his next appearance at this coming Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the UMW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Here’s the updated card for the August 25 episode of Dynamite:* Jamie Hayter with Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Red Velvet* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson* Varsity Blondes vs. Lucha Bros (Tag Team Eliminator Tournament)* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy* CM Punk makes his first Dynamite appearance