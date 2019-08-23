WWE want Goldberg involved in next Saudi Arabia show, salary and contract details revealed

According to the reports from Brad Shepard, Saudi Arabia officials have requested WWE to book Goldberg for another PPV event. The next event in their country is set to emanate on October 31st (date is yet to be announced, officially) which might see the former WCW franchise player in a headliner contest. This does not come as a shocker as WWE made a huge deal with the legendary superstar, earlier this year.

Wwfoldschool.com carried a report regarding this through the below statements,

"According to The Dirty Sheets, WWE was said to be “all in” on Goldberg’s return (before The Undertaker match) and Goldberg agreed to work three consecutive WWE PPVs in Saudi Arabia for a total amount of $6 million."

The amount offered by the Saudi Arabia sports authority is almost six times bigger than what WWE offered Goldberg during his first WWE run during 2003-04. At the age of 50 plus, The Myth can’t expect a better deal than this hence he has returned for a match against The Undertaker. Moving forward, WWE has huge plans around him that involved championship storyline against the franchise player of the company.

The same source has disclosed that Goldberg was always scheduled to compete in the October PPV in Saudi Arabia. He also could have teamed up with “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns to take on the team of the “Best in the World” Shane McMahon and a partner of his choice. This would have led to book a WWE Championship match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns at the May/June 2020 Saudi Arabia PPV. (no update on who could be the champion heading into the match)

The plans could have changed following the disastrous match that Goldberg had with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. It may be pointless to insert the WWE Hall of Famer in a title match storyline as he has nohing to prove. But if you consider Smackdown's move to FOX Sports later this year, the creative team may use The Myth as a special attraction in any capacity. So, the pitched program between Goldberg and Roman Reigns could still be intact as it will take us through till the upcoming Saudi Arabia shows.