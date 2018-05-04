WWE: Women’s Championships to change hands at Backlash PPV

The 2018 edition will be a dual brand event unlike the last couple of years. For the first time in four years, WWE is set to bring back the tradition of hosting a show comprising both Raw and Smackdown superstars apart from the big-four events. So, this is expected to be a landmark event.

After missing the Greatest Royal Rumble event, both the women's champions on Raw and Smackdown Live will defend their titles at Backlash. It is being rumoured that both of them might not be able to retain it, successfully. Nia Jax is the current champion on the flagship show and has not been able to make her presence felt, strongly.

During Wrestlemania, the crowd appreciated her title win considering that the storyline was much organic. But, going forward, the Samoan superstar has been unable to make any such effect. Now that her title reign has been considered as a failure, the officials might need the trusted shoulder of Alexa Bliss, again.

Hence, we should not be surprised to see Little Miss Bliss become the women's champion for the fifth time in her career. Also, according to a spoiler from SportsKeeda.com, this might allow to start a fresh angle for the title,

“Ember Moon made her Raw debut on the Raw after WrestleMania 34 teaming up with Nia Jax. It's safe to say that WWE could be seeking to elevate her into the title scene earlier than later. So it's fitting to have Bliss reclaim the title at Backlash to have a potential program with Ember Moon.”

You can do all the flips you want, Queen. This Sunday at #WWEBacklash I WILL beat you AGAIN, capisce?! 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/J9lm32jKK8 — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) May 2, 2018

On the Smackdown women's division, Carmella won the title dethroning Charlotte from her reign. The perfect Money in the Bank cash-in was much appreciated by the fans, post-Wrestlemania. But, going forward, she did not have any such impact on the fans. The audience still jeer once her music hits.

With no such reactions from the audience, it is likely that the officials will take the title away from the Princess of Staten Island. In that case, The Queen will win the title for the sixth time in her career. This will let the IIconics come to the title picture since they have already targeted Charlotte after they moved to the main roster.