English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Wrestlemania 35 to feature first-ever women’s main event

By
Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair (left to right) will main event WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium (Image: WWE.com)
Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair (left to right) will main event WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium (Image: WWE.com)

Bengaluru, March 25: For the first time in WWE history, a women's match will be the main event of Wrestlemania as the Raw Women's Championship featuring Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch will take place on Sunday, April 7 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ronda Rousey is the current Raw Women's Champion, Olympic medalist, the first female UFC Champion, and the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. She is also an actress and New York Times bestselling author.

Charlotte Flair is a seven-time Champion in WWE, a former Division 1 volleyball player, philanthropist and author. She is the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Becky Lynch is the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner, a two-time SmackDown Champion and was named Wrestler of the Year by both Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports in 2018. She was also the first woman ever to top ESPN's WWE Power Rankings.

At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, WWE re-branded the Divas Division the Women's Division and unveiled a new Women's Championship title. Since that time, the women's evolution has placed a greater spotlight on WWE's female performers, including more prominent storylines and deeper character development that showcases their athleticism, charisma and star power.

Last October, WWE held its first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event, Evolution, in front of a sold-crowd and millions more watching on WWE Network.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 20:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue