WWE Wrestlemania 38 challenge issued for Stone Cold Steve Austin; Title Match updated

For weeks now, Raw Superstar Kevin Owens has been on a rant against the residents of Texas which is the home state of Wrestlemania, this year. This week, Owens hosted a KO Show to mention how he has the biggest, most stupendous edition of The KO Show planned for WrestleMania 38.

Owens added that he knows his guest has to be “some lowlife from Texas.” After blasting some of the Texas-billed wrestlers like WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels, he finally called out Steve Austin to be his guest at the 'Mania KO Show.

The Prizefighter wants to beat the hell out of this person in his home state and give him a Stunner that the world would talk about for years. He also thinks that Austin 3:16 doesn’t have the guts to show up but he proceeded to issue the challenge, yet again before ending his promo.

Following this main event segment on Raw, WWE has now announced that Steve Austin will be responding to Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania 38 invitation at 12 pm ET, tonight. The belief is that Austin will come out of retirement for a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 but that is yet to be confirmed.

In more news for Wrestlemania 38, WWE has announced a change to the already announced matchup for WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Over on Raw, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega in a non-title bout. Per the stipulation of the match, Morgan and Ripley have been added to the WrestleMania match, making it a Triple Threat since Ripley pinned Vega, one of the champions.

Thus the Triple Threat lineup will now feature Morgan and Ripley vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. the champions, Carmella and Vega. WWE has also confirmed that this title match will be held on Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. Check out the updated card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

The Kevin Owens Show (possibly featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin)