WWE WrestleMania 38: Night 1 & 2, Match Card, Dates, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Continuing the tradition of holding the event in a two day format from the past two editions, WrestleMania 38 will also be held as a two night event featuring top superstars from Raw and SmackDown alongside some celebrities.

Social media star-turned-boxer Logan Paul, former NFL star-turned-commentator Pat McAfee and "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville will be seen in wrestling action, while WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is also set for segment on the Show of Shows.

WrestleMania 38 will see all the titles present on the Raw and SmackDown brands, including the headlining Winners Take All Match featuring the prime titles of the red and blue brands, being defended alongside some rivalries culminating in matches.

Here is all you need to know about WWE WrestleMania 38:

WWE WrestleMania 38 venue, date and time When and where is WWE WrestleMania 38 taking place? The event is scheduled to take place as a two night affair on Saturday (April 2) and Sunday (April 3) at the AT&T Stadium in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex city of Arlington, Texas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (April 3) and Monday (April 4) morning. What time does WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 start? WrestleMania 38 Night 1 is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, April 2) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 3). What time does WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 start? WrestleMania 38 Night 2 is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Sunday, April 3) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Monday, April 4). WWE WrestleMania 38 Telecast Information Where to watch WWE WrestleMania 38? WrestleMania 38 Night 1 and Night 2 will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world. How to watch and stream WWE WrestleMania 38 in India? Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast both Night 1 and Night 2 live in India, while one can also stream the two-day premium live event via Sony LIV. WrestleMania 38 Match Card – Night 1 (April 2, Saturday) ● Kevin Owens show featuring Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin ● SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey ● Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair ● Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul ● Singles match: Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss) ● SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs WrestleMania 38 Match Card – Night 2 (April 3, Sunday) ● Winner Takes All match to unify WWE Championship and Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) ● Fatal-4-Way for Women's Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler ● Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn ● Singles Match: Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory ● Singles Match: Edge vs. AJ Styles ● Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)