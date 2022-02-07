WWE WrestleMania 38: Title vs. Title match to put Raw brand in jeopardy?

Now reports suggest that both the world championship belts from the WWE roster are likely to be on the line in this match which brings some bad news for the Raw brand.

During the post-Royal Rumble edition of the show, Lesnar named Reigns as his WrestleMania 38 opponent. He also warned Bobby Lashley that will recapture the WWE Championship by then which will make the bout a Title vs. Title main event.

Lesnar's demand for a WWE Title match opportunity led to him being added to the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match on February 19 in Saudi Arabia alongside the champion Lashley, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and Riddle.

An update from Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that there is now a feeling within creative that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will make the 'Mania 38 main event a Title vs. Title match between Lesnar and Reigns, indeed. This is the reason why he put Lesnar in the Chamber match in the first place.

It’s been noted that there are people within WWE who are pushing for the Title vs. Title match to happen. Brock Lesnar and Heyman also possess huge influences on the creative team.

“The only thing we were told is that at press time the course to WrestleMania is once again set regarding both Titles and there are a several twists and turns to come,” The Observer reports.

“It’ll all play out at Elimination Chamber most likely. The feeling internally was Vince was leaning in the direction of Title vs. Title, which would mean the originally planned WWE Title match, whatever it would have been, is now off.”

The internal feeling is that McMahon is leaning towards the Title vs. Title scenario, which means the originally planned WWE Title/Universal Title match is off.

WWE also had no WrestleMania opponent in mind for Lashley when they put the WWE Title on him at Royal Rumble 2022. So, it’s almost certain that he will drop the title at Elimination Chamber.

If this Title vs. Title match ends up happening, then it’d bring bad news for the RAW brand since the red brand’s World Title (WWE Championship) will be on the line between a SmackDown Superstar (Reigns) and a Free Agent (Lesnar).

The Men’s Royal Rumble winner (Lesnar) will make an appearance on the Smackdown brand on the Road to WrestleMania 38 alongside the Women’s Royal Rumble winner (Ronda Rousey) who has also targetted the Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

With both the mainstream attentions making appearances on the blue brand, Raw is bound to suffer from a lack of star power. Plus, for the first time ever in WrestleMania history, there won’t be any separate world championship match from WWE’s flagship show.