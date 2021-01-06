Wyatt-Strowman to RETRIBUTION - Top 5 worst WWE storylines of 2020

Goldberg winning back the Universal Title

With Goldberg returning this past Legends Night edition of Raw, the WWE Universe is buzzing that it must be a death warrant of Drew McIntyre's push. A similar story was run by the company a year ago which didn't make any sense.

WWE wanted to have Goldberg battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 in fantasy warfare to see who the better man with the spear is. The worst part of the booking was that WWE decided to build up that match by ending The Fiend's hot streak with Goldberg clean-pinning him for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown. That particular moment was the most disliked moment on WWE's YouTube channel with 37K+ thumbs down hits.

WWE always wanted to portray the WCW franchise player as some sort of superhero without realizing that the audience wasn't interested to see that at the expense of a monster of The Fiend. Additionally, Roman Reigns pulled himself out of Wrestlemania without any explanation which didn't help Goldberg's return, either.

Braun Strowman-Bray Wyatt storyline

Once Roman Reigns was out of Wrestlemania 36, WWE desperately needed a makeshift champion that they found in Braun Strowman. The Monster among Men was never built even as a mid-carder, properly before suddenly becoming the one who pinned the highly protected persona that Goldberg. That move wasn't appreciated while Strowman himself wasn't ready to be the face of Smackdown as the Universal Champion.

Making things worse for him was the aura of Bray Wyatt as the two featured in a title feud in 2020 summer. The storyline produced a match at Money in the Bank, where Strowman broke out of Wyatt's spell and beat his former leader.

The two then clashed at Wyatt Swamp Fight where Strowman became a heel and Wyatt suddenly transformed into The Fiend after re-emerging from the lakes. Without any compact elements into the angle, WWE wanted to feed the audience some throwback stories of the Wyatt Family but then it was no less than a flop horror flick.

Lana-Bobby Lashley-Rusev love triangle

This adultery saga seemed to be the main reason behind Rusev's exit from the WWE and he must be having no regret about it. The angle that actually began in late 2019 witnessed Lana making out with Bobby Lashley in front of her husband, Rusev on Raw. Despite the controversies, the segments featuring the trio were rating pullers.

The thought behind creating this storyline was to push Rusev into a top babyface superstar and churn out a main-eventer out of this. But the lost creative of WWE wanted him to portray him as someone who had erectile dysfunction. Rusev denied to play that role and WWE then brought back Liv Morgan into the scene making her estranged lover of Lana from the past.

Even that angle was abandoned after a few weeks as so many elements made a hotchpotch of the situation, losing the original motto. Rusev decided to sit in his home instead of showing up on WWE TV that quickened his WWE exit. Thankfully, WWE did a divorce segment with Lashley and Lana to end things for good following Wrestlemania 36.

Murphy-Aalyah Mysterio love story

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio have been involved in a storyline in WWE that covered the entire summer and fall of 2020. These two have the caliber of putting up PPV-caliber matchups on each of their outings and the WWE Universe didn't have a problem with that part. But just because WWE had to stretch things up, they decided to insert Rey's daughter Aalyah Mysterio into the mix and then quickly paired her up with Rollins' disciple, Murphy.

It was more than odd to see Murphy, a 32-year-old dating someone who is almost 14 years younger than her. Besides, Aalyah isn't under a contract with the WWE and doesn't have any obligations to posting photos with her real-life boyfriend, Joshua Mathews on social media, ruining the kayfabe perspective of the angle. Plus, WWE also tried to prove that Aalyah wasn't the daughter of Rey Mysterio after all these years!

Obviously, those baseless things didn't work out well for them as Murphy alongside the Mysterio family had to be pulled out of TV to stop the backslash on social media. Perhaps, Aalyah and Murphy won't be mentioned as a couple anymore when and if the two come back on TV.

RETRIBUTION – worst faction of all-time?

Without audiences, Raw and Smackdown programming appeared to be monotonous in the mid-part of 2020 when the idea of creating a faction was pitched. The success of NEXUS from a decade ago was the inspiration behind bringing these goons on TV as RETRIBUTION who was hell-bent on putting up a massacre. However, WWE forgot that booking is the key part of any angle, ongoing on TV.

RETRIBUTION was about to put an end to the disruption in WWE's corrupt policies and practices but they practically did nothing sort of that. At first, 10 to 12 superstars were revealed to be the members but then it ended up to be 5 as the rest of those group members were never revealed. Plus, they ended up losing matches failing to showcase strength.

To boost things up for RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali was disclosed to be the leader of the faction but by then the damage has been done as people just don't seem to care about them. Rather, it downplayed the incredible athleticism and high-flying moves that Ali used to offer.

WWE is still trying things with the group with the latest one being the recruit of Ricochet. But if they continue to drag things this way, we bet RETRIBUTION will top the list of worst storylines in 2021, too.